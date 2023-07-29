Sampson County football itching to start

The Sampson County Football Jamboree is fast approaching, offering a sneak peek into the school programs coming up this season.

Last year’s Football Jamboree was a success, with high attendance and action-packed play, the athletes from their respective schools giving their all on the gridiron. This year’s event will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Dark Horse Complex in Clinton. The gates open at 4:15 p.m., with an entry fee of $8.

Slated to play are:

5 p.m. Union v Lejeune

6 p.m. Lakewood v Fairmont

7 p.m. Hobbton v West Bladen

8 p.m. Midway v Lumberton

9 p.m. Clinton v West Columbus

Times and teams subject to change .

Sampson County Athletic Director James Lewis encouraged everyone to come out and support their team and enjoy what is sure to be an entertaining evening.

“Last year’s jamboree we had great attendance,” Lewis noted. “It’s a great opportunity for folks to see all five public schools football programs. We had great matchups and this year we’re gonna have more of the same.”

