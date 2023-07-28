Hobbton and Clinton face off; exciting friendly at Dark Horse Complex

Brandt Sumner lines up his shot looking to fire one down the field.

It was hot out on the practice field at the the Dark Horse complex. Umbrellas were out in mass as the sun was cooking the field. To add to the heat, the Wildcats arrived to play a fun, yet competitive game of soccer. The Dark Horses got a little taste of what Hobbton plans to bring to the pitch this year.

Both squads showcased blazing speed and tenacity while the battled for the midfield. Plenty of reasons to be hopeful of the season ahead with a level of play that has shown growth. This isn’t without some drawbacks, with hesitancy shown from the Horses to score and Hobbton struggling to break out.

This didn’t last long though with Clinton sending shots at the net, they were held in check however by some superb blocking by the Hobbton goalie. The Wildcats pierced the center and put some pressure on the Horses goalie. Overall, there was plenty to be exciting about moving forward with a few tweaks left to rectify.

Coach Johnathan Jacobs had plenty to say about the Wildcats team.

“I was pleased with the way we played. Of course we are not where we need to be but that’s what summer training is for. I believe we need to improve on our fitness. We made some mental mistakes but I think that was because of a lack of fitness. We have two full weeks before the season starts so we have time to get there.”

Coach Brad Spell of Clinton was excited to see the turnout of players on both sides and the level of competition in a friendly match.

“It’s always good getting the opportunity to have Friendly’s over the summer. The players get the chance to compete against a variety of multiple players and skills from other schools. It was super getting to witness so many kids participating.”

The coaches exchanged pleasantries, lauding each other’s teams and styles of play. The powerhouse teams on the pitch are looking well trained, organized and competitive. Those who oppose them in their respective divisions will have their hands full this season.

“Jonathan Jacob’s Hobbton team will be a great team competing in the 1A division. They were structured well and organized in the back. He always does a phenomenal job with his program. I expect to see them playing late in the season.”

Coach Jacob’s uttered a similar compliment, speaking on how well Clinton has maintained their success and intensity in their string of domination over the year. Hobbton is looking to mirror that success with their athletes in the Grove.

“It is our goal to strive toward that level of excellence.”

