Brittany Blackburn finds solace in music; brings passion to Sampson County

Clinton’s own, Brittany Blackburn, will be out and about for the next two weekends, not with a ball but a guitar. The Lady Horse alum has been the glue that kept the basketball team together. Now she will be showcasing a different talent.It’s been a busy year for the young Horse, who is attending William Peace University while crafting her songs and playing on stage.

She has found her calling in the country genre, despite an eclectic library of tunes she grew up listening to. Music has been a huge part of her life and one that carries a heavy weight. Following the loss of her best friend in 2019, the call to the guitar grew stronger. She had been playing for six years with her friend being the one to introduce it and teach her. A bond that will forever resonate through the music she plays.

“I write my own songs and my inspiration comes from the world around me. I’ve played out in Myrtle Beach before and I just wanted to bring it back to my hometown. I’ve gotten a lot of love and that made me realize, this is what I want to do.” Blackburn told the Independent.

Her experience in life has shaped her songs and she’s putting it out there in Sampson County. Her time on the court brought a unique perspective regarding being on the stage. Clinton’s ravenous fanbase fills the bleachers, putting all on the hardwood under scrutiny. This kind of pressure prepared the alum for life on the stage. Blackburn explained further.

“The court prepared me because there ain’t much to do in Clinton, so it was always hey do you want to watch the game, ya know?” she continued. “With singing, it is nerve racking but it’s a different kind. Then you start playing and gauge the crowd, it’s easier because basketball is a stress build-up whereas singing is a stress relief.”

Blackburn’s vocals and strings will be on display on July 15 and July 20, at the First Miracle Wine and Vine in Garland, 5-8 pm and the Alive after Five event in Roseboro 6-8:30 pm.

