Laney triumphant over Hobbton team 9-3

Aiden Grimes slides into third base. He would get a score later.

Zack Adams slides into an out on a steal attempt.

Newton Grove Post 133 lost to a team from Laney Tuesday evening at Hobbton. The final was 9-3. Post 133 had a problem with pitching.

Laney jumped on the home team for three runs in the first inning while the locals came up empty.

They held off Laney in the second but couldn’t generate any offense. Laney added three more runs in the third for a 6-0 lead. Post 133 came up empty again.

Laney added one more run in the fourth for a 7-0 lead.

Post 133 finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth when Cole Weeks nailed a double scoring Zack Aman and Aiden Grimes. Kasey Lee picked up the final score in that inning.

Both teams came up empty in the seventh.

Team co-manager Jason Fussell commented, “We played well at times. Errors and walks hurt us a lot. But in the end the guys battled out of a tough hole to begin with. We’ve also got some areas we really need to improve on heading into next season.”

The team is 4-4 on the season.

