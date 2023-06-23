Coach Susan Clark and JV Coach Brandy Wrench scheming strategy.

“Practice like you play” on display as Lady Raiders digs for the ball in practice.

The Lady Raiders are getting right into this summer with camps and scrimmages. Midway had an historic year in 2022, stringing together 26 consecutive wins in their onslaught of competition. Their season ended abruptly in Regionals when they fell to Camden County, a thorn that will be hard to remove, but head coach Susan Clark, is looking to push past that and take the team further.

Coach Clark commented on the loss and her focus on resilience. “Our team will focus on mental toughness from the beginning of the season. After our loss to Camden County, we talked about our inability to move on to the next play. Mental toughness is something that can set a team apart from other talented teams.”

On Wednesday, the Lady Raiders were on the hardwood for summer workouts, prepping for another season on the court. A scrimmage was scheduled for the following day and the Lady Raiders were not taking it lightly. No brow was untouched by sweat as the practice appeared more like a competition as the Ladies, without hesitance, dove on the hardwood, sprinted toward the ball and put some extra mustard on their spikes.

“Practice like it’s the real thing.” Coach Clark commented on their intense play. A facet that has kept the Raiders in competitive form.

“Do not tiptoe to your position.” JV Head Coach Brandy Wrench spoke firmly to the team as she made her way onto the court, after a short lived play.

The Raiders were all ear and eyes as Wrench demonstrated what she was talking about. She explained the importance of this detail and play continued. This level of attention, coupled with their dominance last season, generated buzz around Spivey’s Corner. With a solid foundation of interested lowerclassmen, Midway added more with great turnouts in camps and workouts, putting the Lady Raiders well loaded entering the new year.

“There was a big attendance in camp by the middle school girls as well as the weekly workouts for them at the high school. The excitement of the community and the success of the team did help to increase the amount of travel players from our school. I think the success of the team made the younger players realize that it is a sport that you have to work at more than just during season to be a great player.” Clark told the Independent.

There is the question of leadership on the court as last year’s captain graduated, Blair Baggett, a role that will be essential moving forward. A solid emotional anchor for the team and stellar performer, a rough combo to find. McKenzie Williams was co-captain last year and will return but her spot as captain is contested. The role is earned by vote of players and coaches.

“The hardest position to fill will be that of captain. No matter the position they play on the floor, finding the leader that works to lead by example and not simply with the use of words is difficult. They have to show how to move to the next play even if they are the mistake, lift everyone up and make the kill next time.”

A small setback compared to the plethora skill and ambition currently on the Raiders squad. The reinforcement of fundamentals and padding the nerves, Midway is shaping up to be a behemoth this season. Coach Clark gave her thoughts on what their greatest strength.

“I think that our strength will be in our defense. Our returning libero is strong and adding our JV libero will make it stronger. I also think the depth of talent that we have will be an asset. We have several freshmen coming in that could see some varsity playing time as well.”

Though this a great start, she added.

“However, no matter the amount of talent, we will have to find the right combination and work to make things flow. I’m excited for the season!”

Midway will be attending two more camps this year, Next Level Volleyball Camp and one at Campbell University, July 11-13 and July 24-25, respectively. Both camps have rising times of 6-8 and 9-12 am.

