Hailey King leads Spartans, receives Nathan Gay Award

“I can’t even put into words how thankful I am to be recognized.”

Triathlete Hailey King is forging a path forward as she repeated success and earned her second Nathan H. Gay Female Athlete of the Year award. The Lady Spartan participated in Volleyball, Soccer and Softball for the 22’-23’ season. In addition to her competitive spirit, she had been a model student.

“She has yet to darken an administrators door” according to Union Athletic Director Johnathon Bass.

“Hailey King was the obvious choice. She was a player, and major contributor, in volleyball, basketball, and softball. Student-athletes like Hailey make coaching at Union extremely rewarding.” He continued.

She’s had standout years in softball, holding a career ERA of 2.72 and racking up a career high 209 K’s. King has been a terror on the mound sending over 200 batters down on strikes in two consecutive seasons. She holds the No. 14 spot in all of the state for the ‘23 season.

None of this came from left field, however, as King has been perfecting her craft since the age of four. Regarding this season and her performance, she said.

“We worked harder at practice, and became a closer team. Everyone knows our season didn’t start off like we wanted it to. But despite some challenges, we turned it around towards the end. Our record might not show a winning season but there were a ton of things behind the scenes to be proud about. We even showed a strong performance in our first round game! I’m so proud of my team for their growth.”

On receiving the award, King said she was grateful.

“It’s a lot to handle sometimes, especially trying to keep a high GPA, but it’s always worth it and works out in the end. It also makes me feel great that I’m looked at as a model student. To say the least I feel very blessed, ecstatic and grateful to receive this award! Even more thankful to receive it the last two years. God has gifted me with the ability to play 3 sports all my life.”

Despite her performance, the Lady Spartans had a subpar season that came alive toward the end. They couldn’t break past the first round but she remained confident for next year. She had a lot to say about her upcoming season with aspirations to go further.

“Although it comes with sadness, I’m elated to wear that #3 Spartan jersey one last time. I have a feeling it’s going to be the best one yet, and that goes for all the sports I play. But softball wise, I’m really excited to have a fun season and to be a role model for the underclassmen. I can’t wait to see the talent on the field and play beside my teammates next year! But, I will continue to work hard and put in more hours of practice to hopefully get an opportunity to play at a higher level to make sure next year is not my last year of softball. “

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports