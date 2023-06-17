Wildcats make presence known in American Legion

Davis Rogers eyes a high pitch in a plate appearance. He got the final hit of the game scoring three runs for the win.

Coach Jason Fussell and the Wildcats are working towards a high caliber baseball team. Hobbton High has signed up and are competing in the American Legion Summer league.

Tuesday

Hobbton High baseball coach Jason Fussell have organized an American Legion baseball team for this summer. Coaching the team is Junior Esquivel, assistant high school coach, Nick Mailhot, a recent graduate and member this year’s team, and Jackson McLamb, Hobbton Middle baseball coach. Fussell and Daryl Warren are managing the team.

The team is sponsored by Newton Grove American Legion Post 133. Fussell commented, “The base school is Hobbton. We are hoping to grow the Post 133 program to include more teams next year and possibly a Senior Legion team down the road.”

Playing on the high school field in a game Tuesday evening, postponed from Monday due to weather concerns, Post 133 got their second win, 6-5 over the team from Topsail. They lost their first outing to Lumberton but picked a win over Hoggard in the second outing.

Topsail jumped on the local team with three runs in the first inning. They scored one more in the second for a 4-0 lead. Post 133 got on the scoreboard in bottom of the fourth on a run scored by Ayden Grimes.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Post 133 got two more runs for a 4-3 Topsail advantage. Topsail picked up a run in the top of the sixth to go up 5-3.

Going into the final inning, Post 133 kept Topsail from crossing the plate. In the bottom of the inning with a little help from Topsail, Post 133 kept their cool. The Topsail pitcher hit Ryder Thornton on his first pitch putting him on first base. He, then, walked Grimes and Kasey Lee to load the bases. Davis Rogers, who had struck out previously, stepped up to the plate. He connected on a hard hit to right center where the fielder bobbled the ball allowing him to get to first base while scoring Thornton, Grimes and Lee ending the game with a 6-5 win.

“We have a good group of guys,” Fussell commented, “That’s what summer ball is all about. That’s why I wanted to start it playing bigger schools about the same age level as we are. The coaches did a great job. They played a lot of kids. Everybody has a chance to get some success. We are pleased.

Wednesday

Hobbton’s Post 133 baseball team had a hard night in Wednesday’s game against West Bladen. The home standing team lost 19-7.

Post 133 got the lead at 1-0 when Ashley Grimes got on base. Kasey Lee came behind him with a hit that scored Grimes. No one was able to cross the plate in the second inning.

West Bladen had a big third inning picking up 12 runs on their side. In the bottom side Post 133 got three runs from Cole Weeks, Channing Jackson and Noah Adams. The score at that point was 12-4, West Bladen.

Post 133 got a run from Garrett Britt in fourth and held off West Bladen. The score was 12-5 going into the fifth.

West Bladen got two runs in the fifth while Post 133 came up empty. West kept up the pressure getting five runs in the top of the sixth. Post 133 got runs by Will Blackman and Jackson. The game ended at that point with a 19-7 final.

Post 133 traveled to Campbell on Thursday. They are 2-2 on the season.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports