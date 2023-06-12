Heralded Horses coach hangs it up after 16 years

The 10-time Sampson County Coach of the Year, Jeff Smith, is stepping down from the helm following the Clash of the Carolinas.

“Jeff Smith has been a pivotal component to the success of both the men’s and women’s teams at Clinton High School. He has been around Clinton soccer for 30 years and helped create a winning foundation. The best part about Jeff is his fun personality. Those kids love him and that says a lot about his character and love for the game.” Athletic Director Brad Spell told the Independent.

Quite the compliment for a career that may never have been. What started as a temporary fill-in, morphed into a fantastic career that spanned 16 years. Smith spoke about his earlier years and learning the craft.

“It took a couple of years to figure out how to coach girls. Dr Micheal Valenti was instrumental in showing me how to teach the style of play I hoped the girls could play. We still set up our training sessions exactly like he presented many years back. It’s the same system we run today.”

His career garnered plenty of accolades over his time as head coach to the Lady Horses. He assembled and trained a potent soccer squad that has made three final four appearances and one finals appearance. They held the conference title for 13 seasons straight.

To him though, he just played a part. He gave praise to his team and the community who’ve helped cultivate talented soccer players and said.

“The program’s success is solely based off girls in this community deciding to play club soccer with the Sampson County Soccer Club. When the girls get to high school they are fluent in the basics of soccer. I just have to show them how we choose to play. Some of my players have moved on to play at a higher level outside of the local club. Our success is and has been young ladies committing to play at the highest level they can achieve outside of high school.”

The Lady Horses will be ran by Adam Smith and Jeff is looking to wind down and enjoy time with the family.

“I’m planning on helping the new head coach next year as an assistant. Adam Smith is taking over and he is more than capable. Truth be told, he has run the high school team the last couple of years. I’m planning on spending a whole lot more time with my grandchildren.”

He will be head coach one last time as he takes the reins as coach of the East Team in the Clash of the Carolinas. Like when it all started, Smith took the job and was honored to do so.

“I’m honored to have been asked to coach the Clash of the Carolinas. It’s a pretty cool way to finish my head coaching career. I’m happy to have AP Sinclair come along and participate in this match. I’m proud that Clinton High School is going to be a part of this event.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports