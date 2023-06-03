Lady Raiders must win two on Saturday to claim State Title

Midway’s Jordan Christopher puts bat on ball in the bottom of the third.

Lady Raiders catcher, Kiley Ives, awaits the throw from the outfield as West Stanley’s Kristen Smith closes in during a third inning rally.

Sam Carter breaks from second base on the way home with Midway’s first run of the game to give the Raiders an early 1-0 lead.

McKenzie Williams charges hard to make the catch on a blooper to end the Lady Colts half of the fifth inning.

Leftfielder McKenzie Williams turned in a web gem as she bare hands a ball hit down the line and quickly returned the ball to the infield, thwarting a West Stanley scoring threat in the fourth inning

The Midway Lady Raiders took on West Stanly on Friday night, kicking off the best-of-three series for the NCHSAA 2A State Softball Championship at Duke University. Though Midway took an early lead, the Lady Colts got their bats cranking and rallied for a 4-2 victory in what was a great, defensive battle between two formidable teams.

With both teams each being a No. 4 seed, a coin toss before the game awarded Midway the title of home team. The Lady Colts went to work at the plate, where for the large part they took advantage of being hit by pitches. Three batters got aboard after all being hit but three fly balls prevented any scoring and the Lady Raiders got out of the jam.

In the bottom of the first, the Midway offense got rolling. Sam Carter got aboard on a 1-out bunt and then after a long at-bat full of foul balls, Lainey Hughes finally drew a walk. Two batters later, Mallory Baggett sent a shot into center to score Carter, giving Midway the 1-0 lead. They were unable to do any more damage after that, though, and the game went to the top of the second.

West Stanly went off in the top of the second, getting their best production of the game. Elizabeth Ingle got the Lady Colts rolling with a 1-out solo home run to tie the game up at 1-1. Then, base hits by Lilly Hartsell and Kristen Smith continued the hitting spree, putting a runner in scoring position, before the bases were loaded after Teagen Ritchie drew a walk. Midway picked up out number two but Payton Little got a 2-out base hit to score two runs for a 3-1 West Stanly lead.

In the bottom of the second, the Lady Raiders managed only one walk and the bats quickly went back into the hands of the Lady Colts for the top of the third.

There, they added one run to their lead. Brooklyn Lovin hit a little blooper into left field and was followed by a succession of hits that got Lovin across the plate to make it 4-1.

Midway showed signs of life in the bottom of the inning with Carter getting aboard on a hit into left. Then, Hughes got a blistering line drive into the outfield gap, scoring Carter to make it 4-2. McLean drew a walk to put runners at first and second with no outs, but the rally was stopped in 1-2-3 fashion, stranding the runners.

At the end of the third inning, West Stanly lead 4-2.

Midway got a much needed three up, three down in the top of the fourth and put the bats back in their hands quickly, looking to inch back into contention. It was no going, though, as the Lady Raiders stranded one runner to move the game right along into the fifth inning.

It was another defensive win for Midway in the top of the fifth as they allowed just one base runner that was stranded to hold the score at 4-2.

The game continued to be a defensive struggle as it was another three up, three down bottom fifth and the game rolled right on into the sixth inning.

The Lady Colts mounted a threat in the top of the sixth inning, getting runners aboard on one hit and one hit batter, but the Lady Raiders defense bowed their backs and prevented any runs.

Defense largely became the name of the game down the stretch, which meant time was running out for the Lady Raiders.

Another scoreless sixth inning and top of the seventh inning produced a 4-2 score with the top of Midway’s lineup coming to the plate for one final attempt.

But defense, again, proved to be the theme as Midway left a runner stranded, ending the game at 4-2.

Despite the loss, the Midway coaching staff was still extremely proud of their team’s effort and drove home the point that they are capable of getting a win Saturday in game two.

“West Stanly came out confident. They’ve been here three times, so they have the experience,” head coach Susan Clark said. “Sarah and Jordy both did a great job on the mound. We just have to hit the ball.”

Jaycie Byrd echoed, saying: “Our defense was phenomenal. They outhit us 10 to four and we only lost by two runs. If we hit the ball, we can beat them.”

As for Mallory Baggett, she’s also feeling confident heading into game two.

“We are doing just fine and we will be fine tomorrow,” she said. “They have so much more to lose than us. We played great tonight, we’ve just got to start getting hits.”

One big inning was the difference in Friday night’s contest. Can Midway put together a a flawless game and even the series on Saturday?

Game time for game two is 11 a.m. and, if necessary, game three is at 5 p.m.