Hobbton takes loss in regional to No. 1 Lady Wolves, 7-2

It was a grim late afternoon in Pittsboro on Tuesday. The gray clouds loomed over the Lady Cats as their opponents pummeled them on the pitch. Hobbton was sent home in the regional round, 7-2.

The Cats took to the field and found themselves on the defensive early. Charter was dancing on the pitch early, putting Hobbton on guard. The Wolves were able to move around the back line and struck early. The Lady Cats took the early goal and trailed by one.

It wasn’t long after before the Ladies in black and gold were back near their net. The Wolves turned up the pressure and sent another in. Hobbton was down by two halfway through the first.

The Lady Cats settled in and made a dent against the top seed. They charged past the stout midfield line and pierced through the Wolves backs. Despite the opening, Hobbton couldn’t convert and the keeper scooped up the ball, shutting down the advance.

The Wolves took another Hobbton rally that fizzled out like the first. Charter countered and the Lady Cats couldn’t hold off the pack of Wolves who were hungry for more. Fernanda Garcia was playing well and kept them in it but it proved to be too much. Charter would close out the first half with a four goal lead. Hobbton had quite a hill to climb entering the break, 4-0.

The Cats came out with renewed vigor and took charge. Hobbton pounced on the Wolves and McKayla Harris showed her precision and sent a beam into the net. The Lady Cats closed the gap to three with time ticking away in the match. Charter didn’t take the goal lightly and responded with another barrage of shots on net.

The Lady Cats were under a bombardment of offense and held their own for as long as possible but Charter would connect. The Cats fought hard and held off their opposition, as the time ticked off the clock their deficit continued to grow.

Hobbton would score one more goal and that was all she wrote for the Lady Wildcats season. They were sent home with the loss 7-2.

The Carolina 1A champions finished their season 21-2-1.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports