Lady Wildcats tack on nine against Bulldogs in third round, 9-1

McKayla Harris shoots for her first goal in the match. She had three goals.

The Hobbton Wildcats continued their winning ways Monday evening with a 9-1 victory over a well coach determined Roxboro Community School team.

Less than five minutes into the match, Nicole Hernandez found the back of the net on a rebound kick after the ball bounced off the goalie.

At the 24:55 mark Denisse Jorge hit the back of the net to put the Wildcats up 2-0. Ninety seconds later, McKayla Harris found the back of the net on a cross kick to the top of the net to put the Wildcats up 3-0. Harris hit pay dirt again with 15:08 left in the first half.

Jorge hit the back of on a kick that went down the top of the net for a 5-0 lead. At 8: 41, Jorge tallied again to put the Wildcats up 6-0.

The Wildcats would get one more goal with 1:08 left in the first period on a rebound kick by Ciara Bryant. She shot for the net and the ball bounced off the goalie. Bryant had the presence of mind to kick the ball again on a rebound shot.

The halftime score was 7-0, Wildcats.

The Roxboro Bulldogs came in the second period picking up the action a notch. A lot of the second half was on the Roxboro end of the pitch. The Wildcats tallied another goal at the 28:51 mark when the goalie mishandled the ball. Harris got the ball by her to go up 8-0.

Roxboro finally got on the scoreboard with 10:51 left on a mixup in the goalie box. The score was 8-1.

Harris finished the scoring for the Wildcats with 9:25 left on a kick that hit the goalie but was mishandled and the officials ruled it a goal.

“It was a good performance,” commented Hobbton coach Eric McDonald. “We played well, I’m happy with the result. We improved and we will go back to training tomorrow and fix what can be fixed and look forward to the next game.”

The Wildcats will play Falls Lake Academy Thursday at 6 p.m.

