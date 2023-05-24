Lady Horses run to 4th round over Stallions, 6-1

Ava Williford prior to kicking a big shot on net. She would score a goal from beyond the box later in the game.

A.P. Sinclair heads the ball at the net for her second goal of the match.

The Lady Stallions had arrived at the Dark Horse Soccer Complex to take on the Lady Horses of Clinton, the powerhouse of the SAC-7 and the No. 1 seed in the state tournament. Clinton stood tall and the Lady Horses outpaced the Stallions, 6-1.

Southwest Onslow and Clinton went to the center of the pitch, the ladies formed up and the whistle blew. From there an electric, exciting performance ensued as pride emanated.

The Stallions backline was pressured immediately, a frequent occurrence for the powerful Clinton squad. Two early attempts at the net were missed after Kenzy Yang and Sophia Jackson broke free early and missed by a hair in both shots.

The Stallions quickly tightened up and pushed back. In rare form, the Lady Horses were caught off guard and Onslow broke through on the counter. Two moments had the home crowd gasp as the Stallions took their shots. Keeper Hailey Best held her own and snatched both shots, keeping Clinton clean.

The Lady Horses regrouped and slowed down and the nerves began to unwind. Despite Onslow’s speed upfront, Clinton’s cool heads kept the passing frequent and on point. The performance kept the Stallions constantly tracking the ball and less forcing their hand on the net. Their precision play stirred emotion and tackles became more prominent. Sixteen minutes in the first and the teams were putting some harder bumps on each other. Both teams passionately fought for their schools looking to advance in the state tournament. This set a new tone in the match and the Lady Horses had enough.

Shortly after another close call and hard tackle that went uncalled. Clinton pressed again with a more intense drive. The Stallions pushed back and forced the play out for a corner kick. Lady Horse Ava Williford set up for her deadly accurate corner kick. She delivered the ball that sailed into the box but the Stallions stood firm and deflected it away. Sutter was in the right place at the right time and volleyed the ball back at the net for the first goal of the game.

Not a minute later, the Lady Horses’ A.P. Sinclair received a corner kick from Williford that found its way into the net for their second goal.

The Lady Horses were in rhythm and the floodgates were opening wider by the second as Onslow was discombobulated by the clean, frequent passing. However, Clinton was unable to connect as the Lady Stallions pressed the strikers. They deflated the Horses with brute force and made plenty of tackles, shaking the forwards.

Despite this, Clinton kept their opponents back and chances for the Stallions were few and far. The Lady Horses continued their barrage at the net for a majority of the half. Onslow wasn’t finished though and broke past the backline off an intercepted pass.

Three Stallions rushed towards the net, isolating the keeper and went for a cross. Best, leapt up and stopped the play dead in its tracks to keep Onslow off the board. Clinton resumed control and held the Stallions off to finish an exciting first half of play. The Lady Horses held the lead at 2-0.

Onslow was met with an energetic home team from the get go. They broke through early by punishing the edge defense. Jackson used her speed and ran wild. She hooked up with Sutter who was met with heavy resistance and the play ended with another Clinton corner. Sinclair sent a shot on net but it was sent back to Sutter who cleaned it up, adding another goal to the Lady Horse side.

Frustrations mounted as the defense was being run ragged by the stampeding Horses. Sinclair would add another goal off a corner to make it 4-0, just five minutes into the second.

From here, Stallions regrouped and defended against the volley of shots. After fifteen minutes of this, Onslow took their chance and hit back. Snatching a pass they played it out much like their first attempt. The trio of Stallions setup, flanking Best, and connected on the cross for their first goal. This would be the last time they’d convert.

Yang had been busy this match and finally converted after she slipped past the line. She stepped into a sent one past the Stallion keeper to put their lead back to four at 5-1.

Tempers flared as the Stallions were feeling defeat on their heels as each advance fizzled out with the adjustment from Clinton. During a run, defender Evan Gillespie had been near impossible to out battle for the ball. She stripped the ball, but the Lady Stallion grabbed her jersey and threw her down. Play ended immediately and the yellow was given. This didn’t end however as displays of frustration were expressed with more physical play.

Both Sutter and Yang took rough tackles in the box and some pushing could be seen between these two competitive teams. Onslow continued with the physical defense but in doing so Williford was left open. She took the opportunity and delivered with a snipe in the corner just outside the reach of the keeper to put the nail in the coffin.

The Lady Horses remained undefeated at home and moved onto the fourth round after the physical contest, 6-1. Sinclair and Sutter led in goals with two piece, Yang and Williford each with one. In assists, Williford racked up four in this match with Sinclair and Yang each with one.

Clinton was elated and Coach Adam Smith was happy with their performance. Regarding the game, he said this about the team.

“Very excited about the win last night. I thought the girls played well and it was a hard fought game. Southwest Onslow is a very good team.”

Talking about the explosive second half, he gave all the credit to the players.

“After the first half we just settled the girls down. We talked about the options we have in different situations, what to look for and they did the rest”

The No. 12 Franklin Academy Patriots (18-5) will return to the Dark Horse Complex on Thursday looking to derail Clinton’s streak and make a run for the trophy. After a tough 2-1 win in their last encounter, the Lady Horses will have to bring their “A” game in what should be an exciting contest between non-conference rivals.

Coach Adam Smith commented about their next opponent.

“Franklin Academy will be another big test for us. They’ve been playing well since our last meeting at the end of the regular season. They are a good team and we have to be ready for another hard fought game.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports