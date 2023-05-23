Basketball standout picked up by Sea Devils, a Lakewood first

The Lady Leopards said goodbye to their team leader Gwendolyn (Precious) King in a tightly packed media center at Lakewood High. The stout power forward made her presence known and felt in the paint. With her superior strength, King enamored views and Cape Fear sent the offer. King will be playing for the Sea Devils this upcoming season.

Her dominance in the paint has been her strength on the hardwood. Throughout the year, she had been watched by Cape Fear as the missing piece to their team. She was lauded for her footwork and presence in the paint. This style of play has brought her 558 points in her career as a Leopard.

Gwendolyn King answered a question from a curious peer regarding her biggest challenge and she answered.

“Trying to beat my thirty points in a game.” A rough endeavor indeed.

She spoke to the Independent about this opportunity and what to focus on moving forward.

“It feels good to play for Cape Fear and I’m excited to compete for them. I want to work on my handling and confidence moving forward in my game.”

This is a historic moment for Lakewood High as this was the first recruit to come from here to play for the Sea Devils.

First year coach of Cape Fear Taylor Todd-Williams mad.

“She’s a hidden gem and going to be a valuable piece to our future success. She is in good hands.”

