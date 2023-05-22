The Lady Horses win 10 straight; shutout Raptors 9-0 in second round

Ava Williford spreading the ball around on the pitch. She capped the evening off with three assists.

Sophia Jackson leaps over diving goalie during her run at the net. She scored two goals in the contest.

Kenzy Yang, off the rebound, lofts the ball over the goalie for the goal, her second of the evening.

On a dreary Thursday evening at the Dark Horse Complex, Coach Adam Smith and the Lady Horses of Clinton faced the No. 16 Research Triangle Raptors in round two of the NCHSAA State tournament. Despite the weather, Clinton put on a luminous performance, lighting up the visitors with goals. The dazzling display of skills silenced the Lady Raptors as they took eight goals in the first. The Lady Horses shutout Triangle, 9-0.

The Lady Horses pressed hard to start the match with the Raptors holding their own. A couple of misfires by Clinton had the home team on the run. Pressed deep into zone, Triangle had taken an opportunity which was saved by Haley Best as she dove for the save. The Horses put up their walls and kept the Lady Raptors in a perpetual passing circle. Ava Williford and Sophia Jackson kept their offense tense as they seemingly were everywhere on the field, disrupting their scheme. Anchored in the middle was A.P. Sinclair who kept her zone locked down.

After a bit, the Horses had seen enough and engaged. Triangle had left the middle open for a while and Clinton capitalized on the weakness. Kenzy Yang had broken free and sent a pass forward to an open Williford, but she was offside by a long shot. This proved to be the moment where the Lady Raptors realized they were in trouble, as Clinton’s speed proved to be superior.

After the free kick, the Lady Horses battled with Triangle at the edge of their zone. The Lady Raptors looked like they were going to take a goal, but a critical error led to a similar scenario that happened just a few minutes prior. Clinton exploited the same gap but this round, their timing was impeccable. Triangle players stumbled as they made their turnaround in midfield in desperation to catch up to the girls in black and gold. Jackson, who’d created problems for the Raptors on the edge, and Triangle’s goalie met just inside the goalie box as she wound up her shot. The keeper dove and took a partial block but the force was too great. The ball lofted softly into the net, putting the Horses ahead 1-0.

The Lady Horses kept up the aggression and again the Raptors came in hard and fast. Triangle didn’t have the same precision as they had in their prior advance and Clinton adapted. Best would make her final save in this bout and from here Triangle never fully recovered.

They attempted the same scheme and the Lady Horses began picking them apart. Triangle’s pass was interrupted and sent forward towards the Raptors side. A sea of black poured over and the visitors were trapped in their zone. Ally Sutter would snag her first of three goals in this endeavor with a liner to the corner. Sinclair followed suit with a heater after breaking free from a crumbling defense just a few minutes later, making it 3-0 with 20 minutes still to go.

From here it was no contest, the Lady Raptors would press a bit but the onslaught of Clinton was far too great. Corner kicks became a commonplace in the first half with the Horses making consistent contact on their attempts. Sinclair would take two headers with one going in for her second goal of the game, the other, sailing just over the crossbar.

Towards the end of the contest Kenzy Yang made an impressive goal that came off an awkward bounce. She came in off the edge to cover another player, the ball bounced from the center and she locked in. With no hesitance, she volleyed the ball back towards the net, catching the goalie in concrete, for the eight goal of the contest and her second of the match.

It was only a matter of time as the teams left the pitch. The scoreboard reflected 8-0 with Clinton well in control.

Come the second half, the Lady Horses were in great spirits and they picked up right where they left off. Wasting no time, Clinton turned on the motor and pressed. The Lady Raptors pushed back but it was to no avail. Five minutes in, Sutter would convert a beauty of a pass to the nail in the coffin goal to seal the game and her hat trick performance.

Sutter scored three in this game while Jackson, Sinclair and Yang all made two. Williford and Yang tied in assists with three a piece and Sutter with one.

The ladies said their “good game” down the line and celebrated the win. Coach Smith was happy regarding the girls chemistry and play on the pitch. However, with the Southwest Onslow on the horizon, he wants the team to stay the course. He had this to say about the game and looking ahead.

“I thought the girls played well. Great ball movement throughout the game and they demonstrated unselfish play which created opportunities for us.”

He continued on “We want to continue to stay focused and play our style of soccer. It’s one game at a time. Southwest will be a good/physical team and we have to come to play.”

The Lady Horses (22-0-2) have now won ten in a row and will be looking to extend that streak and advance to the next round. They host the No. 9 Lady Stallions (16-2-2) in the third round on Monday May 22, game time is set for 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports