Lady Wildcats pummel Grizzlies 9-0

Nicole Hernandez sends the ball toward the goal. She had two goals in the match.

McKayla Harris takes control of the ball. She had two goals in the match.

On a windy overcast evening the Hobbton Wildcats shut out the ladies from Clover Garden 9-0 in the second round of the NCHSAA women’s soccer playoff Thursday evening.

The first 12 minutes was spent by both teams feeling out the other’s defense before the Wildcats came together and started scoring.

With 28:09 left in the first half, Nicole Hernandez found the back of the net from up close. Four minutes later, Hernandez tallied once more against the crowd in the goalbox, Clover Garden’s goalie lost control and the ball slipped between her legs into the goal.

MaKayla Harris found the back of the net on a cross from the left slipping the ball by the goalie at the 14:55 mark. The score at this point was 3-0, Hobbton.

With 1:57 left, Arceceli Velasquez sent the ball from the left on a line drive just off the keepers finger tips for a 4-0 lead at the break.

In the second half Harris hit pay dirt from the right side on a line drive across the net for the 5-0 score.

Hernandez caught fire scoring two more goals in the second half, one at 33:35 and a second at 16:38 for a 7-0 lead.

Josie Blackman got the final two goals. With 10:26 left, she bounced a corner kick off her leg past the keeper for the 8-0 score. With 6:19 left, Blackman hit a line drive right past the keeper for the 9-0 score ending the match.

“It was a very good game,” commented Hobbton coach Eric McDonald. “We were a bit rusty from not playing in two weeks. As the game went on, the girls began coming into their own. We are still not at the level we left off earlier but hopefully with more games we will get better. We are looking toward the final and every time we get on the pitch we hope to get better.”

The Wildcats will host the No. 10 Roxboro Community Bulldogs (14-4-1) on Monday May 22 at 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports