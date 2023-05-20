Lady Raiders decimate Camden County in five, 12-0

The Midway Lady Raiders are roaring into the NCHSAA 2A East Regional Championship after completely dismantling the No. 1 seeded Camden County. Playing one night early, due to threat of inclement weather, Midway upset the home team on Thursday night, mercy-ruling the Lady Bruins 12-0 in five innings.

After a scoreless first inning, The Lady Raiders got rolling in the second. Krista McLean led off with a double and Mallory Baggett came behind, blasting her second home run of the postseason to give Midway a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Sam Carter drew a one-out walk, paving the way for another 2-run Midway homer, this time coming off the bat of Lainey Hughes, making it 4-0 Lady Raiders. Later in the inning, one more run was scored on a bases-loaded walk, making it 5-0.

Camden County just could not get anything going. After failing to convert much offense, the bats were quickly right back in Midway’s hands now in the top of the fourth. This inning passed by with not much action and the game moved quickly into the fifth.

That’s when Midway went off.

The fifth inning was highlighted by Hughes’ second home run of the night – this time a grand slam that really juiced the Lady Raiders’ lead. Before that, though, an Eva McLamb sac fly ball into the outfield sent Kiley Ives home, making it 6-0. Then a single by Jaycie Byrd scored McKenzie Williams, pushing the lead to 7-0. Two batters later, the stage was set and Hughes blasted her grand slam, sending Byrd, Jordan Christopher, Carter, and herself over the plate, bolstering the lead to 11-0. Then, the duo of McLean and Baggett delivered one final run, making it 12-0 headed to the bottom of the fifth.

There, the Midway defense delivered a three up, three down inning to secure the victory and pull off the upset.

Statistically, Hughes was a force with six RBIs on two hits. Baggett had a team-high four hits with three RBIs, Williams had three hits, and Carter had two hits. Byrd and McLean had one hit apiece.

After the game, Midway head coach Susan Clark was pleased with her team, exclaiming “the girls played awesome.”

The Lady Raiders are now set to take on No. 6 seed North Johnston in the Eastern Finals, a best of three series in which both teams willl have the opportunity to host a game. These two teams met earlier in the season in a contest that went into extra innings before Midway won on a 2-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Dates and times have yet to be determined. Game 1 will be at Midway, Game 2 at North Johnston, and if needed, Game 3 will be at Midway.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports