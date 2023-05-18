Freedom dominated; Lady Crusaders couldn’t capitalize and held silent, 5-0

The Lady Crusaders arrived at Freedom Field for the semifinals of the NCISAA State Tournament. It was a hot one on Tuesday as Harrells faced off against a familiar foe, the Freedom Christian Patriots. Unfortunately, their bats were cold in their game against the Lady Patriots and the game soured early. The Lady Crusaders were shutout and sent home at 5-0.

Harrells came to the plate and the first two batters went down in strikes. Brianna Carr would be one of the few to get a knock against Lady Patriot starting pitcher, Rylan Miller. She sent a shot into the outfield that earned her a spot at first. The next batter was sent down on strikes, sending the Crusaders onto the field for the first time of the evening.

Things went from unfortunate to catastrophic for the Lady Crusaders in their first defense, from what started out well. Sabrina Batts went to the mound for her first go at the Lady Patriots. She started off strong with a precise strikeout, sending the batter down quickly. A collective gasp was heard from the green and gold section as Freedom smacked the ball in right field. Mary Willow Rumbold tracked down the ball and snagged the out.

With two outs, the Lady Crusaders had the wind at their back and the inning was looking to be a quick one. Freedom made contact but the hit looked bleak as Batts quickly scooped up the loose ball. It was this throw that set in a motion what could only be described as a series of unfortunate events.

Batts sent the ball to first that went rogue on her as the ball went well past first. Shock emanated from the Harrells section and the home team roared with excitement. The ball closed in on the outfield fence and one the fielders slipped and fell as the Lady Patriot rounded second. Freedom crossed home, uncontested, as the ball finally made it back to the infield and Harrells found themselves down by one. Izzy Bradshaw scooped up the final out and threw the ball to first for the assist.

In the second, it was quiet with both pitchers and fielders holding down the fort. Neither team was able to make it across the plate. Harrells still trailed by one.

Two strikeouts and a weak hit summed up Harrells at bat with Miller keeping the visitors down. Entering the bottom of the third, Harrells was in for another round of Freedom scoring.

The Crusaders entered the field in a bad way with the leading batter getting hit by a pitch. This was followed up with a hit that advanced the runners and put Batts in a bad position. The frustration could be felt as Harrells was struggling to hold off Freedom Christian. A wild pitch followed and Chesley Osik quickly recovered, but the runners had advanced.

Batts stood her ground through and delivered a strikeout to earn their first out. A shallow pop up was fielded by Bradshaw to take the second out as the Crusaders fought to get out of the inning.

They wouldn’t, however, with the Lady Patriots smacking a grounder that was missed by a hair. Amber Jones lined up to take the ball but it slipped by her in the gap between first and second. Freedom rushed around the diamond and added two more runs. The inning came to a close with Jones nabbing the next hit then tossing it first for the easy out.

The cloud of defeat loomed over the Crusader dugout, but they held on and tried to rally, entering the fourth. They trailed by two at 3-1.

Harrells continued to struggle at the plate early in the frame with a strikeout and a shallow pop out that Miller took easily.

Lacie Rogers took a walk after a keen battle against the mound. It was looking good for the girls in green and gold with Rogers taking off for second after the catcher lost the ball behind the plate. Riley Cannon took advantage of the moment and sent a grounder into center field, putting runners at the corners.

The final batter took Miller the distance and battled back into a full count but she was sent back on a strikeout, ending the inning.

Harrells shored up their defense and put down the Lady Patriots in order. Batts with an assist off a weak ground ball that she sent to first and a strikeout to give the Crusaders two outs. After a brief delay the umpire called time when Batts went into her wind-up. The umpire came over to the Harrells dugout and issued a warning to Coach Dustin Jackson regarding delaying the game. Both Batts and Jackson were visibly frustrated but moved on.

She took it out on the next batter with a strikeout, ending the fourth, with them still trailing.

Miller was not allowing anything at the top of the fifth. She struck out the Crusaders side and Freedom left the field, ready for another round at the plate.

They started out with a hit that rode the third base line where Cannon sucked up the ball and sent it to first for the easy out. The next hit would elude Bradshaw as her glove narrowly missed and the ball skipped through the shortstop gap. Freedom wasn’t finished and sent a huge hit for a triple that eluded the outfield and sent another run over the plate.

The Lady Patriots would get another run off a ground ball that resulted in a fielder’s choice. The Crusaders got the runner heading to first for the second out of the inning at the cost of another run. It wasn’t looking good as a slow response allowed Freedom to make it to first. Following this, another Patriot would take their base after a walk. The home team was set up for another rally of runs, but Jones nabbed the final out off a pop fly to end the frame.

Harrells would flounder in final innings as Freedom took it to them. The Lady Crusaders struggled in their plate appearances with Lady Pats digging in. They prevented Harrells from crossing and the game ended on a pop out.

Harrells was eliminated, 5-0. The Lady Crusaders finished their season at 14-5.

