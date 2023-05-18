Lady Horses end first round quickly, mercy-ruling Knights, 9-0

Sophia Jackson goes low to fire a shot on the Knights goal early in second half action.

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses kicked off their postseason journey on Monday night, hosting conference foe West Bladen in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A Soccer Playoffs. Just as they had the previous two times this season, Clinton dominated their visitors, posting a 9-0 mercy-rule victory early in the second half.

Sophia Jackson got the scoring started, taking an assist from Kenzie Yang at the 4:37 mark. The Lady Dark Horses would actually tally three goals in the first 10 minutes, the second of which was a Yang to Ally Sutter goal at the 7:28 mark. Then, at 9:24, Yang stuck one home after taking an assist from Sutter, making it a quick 3-0 lead for the home team.

Sutter stretched the lead to 4-0 after cleaning up a rebound from Jackson. She’d repeat the process and clean up another rebound off the post at the 18:35 mark, making it 5-0.

Throughout the remainder of the half and early in the second half, Clinton went on to steamroll the Lady Knights, taking home the 9-0 victory.

Goal scorers for the Lady Dark Horses was Yang, Sutter, Jackson, and Ava Williford all with two goals apiece. Anna Perry Sinclair contributed one goal.

“Tough to play a conference opponent. We’d already beaten handily both times so I think we were off just a tad,” Clinton head coach Jeff Smith said. “It’s the playoffs, I want us to play more motivated from here out.”

Clinton, now 20-0-2 overall, will face Research Triangle in the second round on Thursday. The No. 17 Lady Raptors, rallied for a 2-overtime 3-1 win against East Duplin on Monday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports