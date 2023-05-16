Midway’s Ives delivers clutch hit in extra innings

Kiley Ives with the game-winning hit that propelled the Lady Raiders into the third round.

Mallory Baggett puts her hands in the air after nabbing a pop fly late in the game.

The South Lenoir Blue Devils arrived at Spivey’s Corner on Friday. Round two of the state playoffs went off with an excellent display of Softball with both teams going hard on the diamond. The Raiders slipped out of danger and snatched the win in extra innings, 4-3.

Jordan Christopher stepped on the mound and faced the Blue Devils. The weather was perfect and it was standing room only as these ladies primed themselves for strong competition with them looking to advance in the playoffs.

The Lady Raiders weren’t playing around and battled hard early. Lenoir was held scoreless after a stout performance. They set down the Devils in order and made waves early.

Christopher made contact and trotted to first, setting up for the first run of the game. Krista McLean would bring her home after a knock that eluded the visitors. Midway took the early lead and Lenoir shut them down with two strikeouts and a pop out.

The Lady Devils made some plays and put Midway on its back. They got a hit and utilized smart bunting, putting Christopher in the pressure cooker. The hosts stayed strong and held off the advance, stranding the runners. The Lady Raiders were silent in their plate appearance. Midway held a tenuous 1-0 lead.

South Lenoir would make things interesting with some well timed plays and take the lead.

The lead would be challenged after a misfire from Christopher and the Devils took advantage, tying it up, 1-1. After the dust settled, Lenoir was primed for another run and made it happen after they got a hit that landed in front of the outfielder. The Raiders looked discombobulated for a spell after Lenoir took the lead. The Raiders finished the inning, plugging the leak, but falling behind by one, 2-1.

The Raiders locked horns with the Devils in the fourth. Neither team was willing to budge and the home plate was untouched going into the fifth.

The Blue Devils shocked Spivey’s with a knock that sailed over the center field fence. The center fielder tossed her glove down as the Lenoir batter took her bases. Christopher was subbed out for Sarah Autry shortly after as the Raiders sought a victory. The Lady Devils bats went silent and Midway closed out the inning, two runs down.

The Lady Raiders fought back and mounted a comeback. It was hits galore as Midway loaded the bases with Lainey Hughes, Mallory Baggett and McLean on the bags waiting to go home.

Karabeth Benton smacked a shot to a napping basemen who bobbled the play. A flash of white and blue crossed home twice and the Lady Raiders tied it up three all.

The Lady Devils scored a big strikeout that offset Midway’s advance. The offense fizzled out after a pop out. The Raiders were exuberant entering their dugout with renewed vigor.

Lenoir was held scoreless as the home team remained superb in their final appearance in the field. The Devils were able to take the game into extra innings with a strong performance from the defense.

Midway’s Mallory Baggett made the best of her hit and wasn’t satisfied with a single. Her keen timing warranted extra bases. With the lead poised at third, the Lady Raiders were in dire straits. Two outs added to the pressure as Lenoir successfully defended two at bats.

Lady Raider Kiley Ives stepped into the batters box. Her swing would carry the game winning run across the plate. She took her chance and it paid off with a hit that eluded the infielders and drove in the lead changing run. The Lady Raiders left with joy as they advanced to the third round on their quest for the state title. The final score was 4-3.

Lady Raiders head coach was happy with the win and is looking forward to advancing. She had this to say.

“We are excited about advancing to the 3rd round. Pitchers did a great job Friday night and the entire team worked together and refused to lose. We are going to focus on finding our confidence at the plate before Tuesdays game.”

Midway will play at home in the next round. The Lady Raiders (18-4) will face off against the No. 5 Nash Central Bulldogs (20-5) on Tuesday May 16. Game time is slated for 6 p.m.

