Midway advances in five-inning shutout over East Bladen

Trey Gregory with a big swing that sends the ball into the center field.

The East Bladen Eagles arrived in Spivey’s Corner on Friday. This wasn’t unfamiliar territory for the Eagles with Midway being a common opponent. The Raiders quieted a loud visitors dugout with a shutout 10-0 victory, advancing to the third round of the NCHSAA tournament.

Christian Gainey led on the mound for the Raiders. What started out rough, turned into a quick turnaround as Midway collected three outs on a single hit.

Hunter Tyndall got things off for the Raiders with a smack over third base. He sped to first and was called safe. Tyndall wasn’t finished and stole second, putting a little extra pressure on the Eagles.

With two outs, Bladen was looking to escape the inning unscathed. Wyatt Herring made it onto base after a walk, and Midway cracked East Bladen from Trey Gregory who drove in the two runners, giving Midway a two run lead at the bottom of the first.

Bladen held firm and shut down the at bat for the time being and the visiting dugout grew quiet. The Eagles left the field the two runs behind, unfortunately for them the rampaging Raiders would enforce their dominance in the diamond.

After another scoreless frame, East Bladen took to the mound looking for a quick wrap up to the inning. Spivey’s Corner was treated to a display of pure baseball. The Raiders picked apart East Bladen in the second and the Eagles were held scoreless while Midway unloaded.

Tripp Westbrook brought in two RBIs after good contact cleared the bases to stack on their lead. Wyatt Lucas drove in another run with him replacing Westbrook at second.

Good intentions turned into an error at second with John McLamb intentionally walked, aiming for the double play. The plan was toasted when Wyatt Herring smashed a grounder to the shortstop who bobbled the ball, allowing the runners to advance and Herring safe at first.

Gregory returned to the plate and popped one up deep in the outfield. The runner at third tagged up and made it home with little resistance as the Eagles had fallen down by six..

Bladen closed out the inning but the damage was great as the home team touted a 6-0 lead moving forward.

The Eagles remained quiet the remainder of the game and the Raiders stretched their lead in the fifth, adding four more runs. The game ended with the Eagles taking the shutout loss in the fifth, 10-0.

The Raiders are riding high in state playoffs, running into the third round, winning their ninth game in the row.

Currently, Midway sits at 22-2 and will face off against the No. 9 East Carteret Mariners (17-8) on Tuesday May 16.

