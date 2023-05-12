Union ousted after 3-run homer by No. 5 Oxford Prep

The Spartans and Griffins put on a stellar performance on Tuesday. Despite the struggling season, Union put up a fight but it didn’t pan out and they were eliminated. The final score was 5-3.

Union traveled a long way to face off against the Lady Griffins.

Union and Oxford kept it clean in the first inning with strong play. It was in the second when things kicked off for the Griffins. The home team put in two runs on the Spartans to give them the lead in the second inning.

Union’s Chloe Smith would bring the Spartans three runs with her excellent at bat. The Lady Spartans Hailey King and Hailey Hazelwood would get onto the bags, setting up Smith for cleanup.

One swing changed the game, and she sent the green orb careening over the fence and just like that Union had taken the advantage over the Griffins at 3-2. This would be the last time the Spartans would make a dent.

King held steady for two frames, keeping Oxford at bay. It wouldn’t last and the Griffins would manage to stack on three runs in the fifth and sixth.

Union was sent back to Rose-Hill carrying the two run loss, 5-3.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Coach Blake Travers was optimistic looking ahead.

“We played our tails off last night. We had a 3 run homer from Chloe. Hailey threw a 13 strikeout gem. We had an unassisted double play from our freshman Shortstop Alexis. We made playoff caliber plays all night! We just came up a little short.

Super proud of all the girls that played a role in last nights game, we overcame a lot this season. Looking forward to more normalcy next year. We should expect a big season for the Lady Spartans in 2024!”

The Lady Spartans pack up for the year and ended their season at 6-11.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports