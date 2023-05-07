Hobbton finishes league play undefeated, takes conference

There was limited parking at Hobbton High as crowd poured in for Thursday’s Carolina 1A Conference Championship. The Lady Cats of Hobbton faced off against the Neuse Charter Lady Cougars in a battle on the pitch between the biggest Cats in conference.

Neuse broke open early with a Cougar striker finding space in the backline. Hobbton was caught flat footed but the striker missed, a sigh of relief could be hear from the stands.

Hobbton struggled to close up the backline early on. The Cougars exploited the backline weaknesses and used their speed to zoom around the edges. Hobbton remained immovable and pushed Neuse out, keeping the sheet clean.

The Lady Cats showed their ferocity with a multitude of promising opportunities on net. Neuse was starting to break with the relentless offensive front the Cats were delivering. McKayla Harris broke through and missed the far post by a minute margin. The Cougars were in Hobbton’s sight as their team press was pushing them further and further back. Finally, the Cats broke through with a little under twenty six to play as Harris sent a grounder from Nocle Hernandez past the Cougar keeper for the first goal of the game.

The game wore on and Neuse was being grinded down with physical offensive play and sharp passing. Harris would make her mark once more with power s she drove through two defenders for space to send a laser to the back of the net. Hobbton with

A collision resulted in a Cougar going down. After a short break in play, Hobbton was issued a yellow card for the incident. The pace took an interesting turn after the card as Hobbton appeared frazzled. Neuse delivered a rather rough tackle much to the home teams chagrin. The Cougars were on the receiving end of some luck as a poor play on the ball by the Hobbton keeper resulted in an easy goal for Neuse, putting them just one behind with 11 minutes of play.

With 1:30 left in the first. Harris wasn’t done as she positioned herself perfectly for the free kick. Her foot lined up with the ball sending it straight into the net for the hat trick goal, making it 3-1. The half wound down and spirits were high at Al Britt Field as the Lady Cats were seeing gold. Forty minutes left in the match to decide the Carolina 1A champions.

Hobbton started the second half in high gear putting Neuse on their heels early. The Cougars defense pinched the center and stifled Hobbton momentarily.

The engine was roaring however and the Cats were showing no signs of fatigue as they sent a seemingly continuous wave of offense at the Cougar keeper. Neuse held them off for as long as possible but Arceceli Velasquez sent a zinger into the net, expanding their lead to three.

The match evolved into a more physical affair. Bodies fell on the pitch with bumps becoming more forceful as the trophy started to slip away from Neuse. The battle for the midfield was contentious as pressure mounted for the Cougars with the seconds draining from the clock. Hobbton started to slow up and Neuse kicked it up a notch. They caught the Lady Cats off guard and snuck a goal past the keeper making it 4-2. There were only three minutes left in play and the Lady Cougars had enough in the tank for one more advance.

The Lady Cats, poised, stole the ball back and wound down the clock still putting Neuse on its heels.

The whistle sounded and Hobbton rushed the field with elation winning their fifteenth match in a row. They won the Carolina 1A Conference, 4-2, remaining undefeated in league play at 10-0.

Their journey isn't over yet, as seeding for the state championship will take place sometime next week. Hobbton finishes the regular season at 18-1-1.

