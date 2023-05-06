Raiders softball, baseball teams take wins to cap off season

The Midway Raiders wrapped up their regular season home schedule on Tuesday night, hosting West Bladen in SAC-7 Conference Action. A lot was on the line for both the Raider boys and the Lady Raiders, but when it was all said and done, the home teams came away with a pair of shutout wins, earning themselves the top spot in final conference standings.

Softball

West Bladen and Midway entered this contest undefeated, sharing the top spot in conference play. A victory was guaranteed to bring a huge advantage to the winning team, with the opportunity to clinch the conference championship on Friday. What began as a pitcher’s duel quickly turned into a solid Lady Raiders victory as they walked away with a 5-0 victory.

The first several innings were a battle between the defenses with only a smattering of base runners getting aboard. Both teams stranded runners in scoring positions in the bottom of the third inning and in the top of the fourth, but it was the bottom of the fourth when the fireworks began.

Midway generated their first run of the game when Mallory Baggett got a hit into the outfield that scored Lainey Hughes. Then, Sarah Autry got a big hit that scored Baggett and Jordan Christopher, pushing the lead to what felt like an insurmountable 3-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lady Raiders padded their lead with one swing of the bat. After fouling two balls off, senior Krista McLean got a hold of everything and sent a rocket over the fence in right field, batting in two more runs to make it 5-0.

Midway’s defense stood tall all game long and that’s where the final tally sat as the Lady Raider clinched at least a share of the SAC-7 Crown.

Offensively, Midway was led by Autry with three hits and two RBIs. Hughes and Christopher followed suit with two hits and an RBI apiece and McLean and Baggett each had one hit. On the mound, Autry went the distance, getting eight strikeouts and giving up no runs on two hits and two walks.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are now 15-4 overall and 11-0 in league play. They are set to conclude the regular season on Friday at West Bladen, where a win would clinch the conference title.

Baseball

Over on the baseball field, the Raider boys were looking to clinch the SAC-7 conference championship. After two innings, little doubt wondering if they could do it was left as they blew the game open and never looked back. At the end of the night, Midway staked a 6-0 victory and claimed the title of conference champion.

After a scoreless first inning, the Raiders bats came to life in the second as the home team blew the game wide open. A succession of hits, and a little help from some West Bladen miscues, yielded five runs for the Raiders. After the Knights made a pitching change, the scoring slowed down considerably until Midway added one more run in the bottom of the sixth. The Raiders defense stood tall all game and as such, it was a 6-0 shutout win for Midway as they improved on their impressive resume.

John Nelson McLamb led the way at the plate for Midway, getting three hits and two RBIs. Carson Tew, Wyatt Richards, Trey Gregory, Hunter Tyndall, and Tripp Westbrook all added one hit apiece.

On the mound, McLamb got the win for Midway, going five innings, getting six strikeouts, and giving up no runs, one hit, one walk, and one hit batter. Tyndall closed the game out, getting two strikeouts and giving up no runs on one hit and one walk.

With the win, Midway is now 19-2 overall and 10-1 in league play. They will conclude the regular season on Friday night at West Bladen.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports