Clinton smothers Midway on pitch, 11-0 and Lady Raiders trounce Horse in diamond, 16-1.

Midway’s Rachael Eldridge battles with a Clinton defender as she tries to push the ball up field.

Sophia Jackson sends another Dark Horse score to the back of the nets during first half action.

Clinton Senior Kerin Cardenas heads the ball past a Midway defender for a first half goal in Clinton’s rout of the Raiders on Monday.

Midway and Clinton faced off at the Dark Horse complex on Monday. Both teams walked away with dominating wins. The Lady Horses owned the pitch, knocking down the Raiders, 11-1. The Lady Raiders returned the favor with a crushing victory in the diamond, 16-1.

Softball

The Lady Raiders have been unstoppable this season and it was no different in Clinton. The Lady Horses did what they could but the Raiders were rolling. The young hosts couldn’t keep Midway out of the plate and they racked up five runs in the first inning.

The Horses remained scoreless up until the third inning, putting up a solitary run in the contest. The visitors were already well in control with 13 runs stacked. The hot hitting kept Jordan Christopher off the mound, in her four innings pitched, she allowed one run, three hits and three strikeouts in this lopsided affair.

Lady Raider Lainey Hughes drove in four runs and crossed the plate herself four times leading her team in both categories.

Midway will face off against the West Bladen Knights on Tuesday and Friday to wrap up their season.

Clinton falls to 2-10 in conference and will wrap up their season on the road to Lake Waccamaw to take on the East Columbus Gators.

Soccer

It only took forty minutes for the Lady Horses in their game against the Midway Lady Raiders as Clinton has been playing at a whole other level in the SAC-7. It showed in this conference game as the Horses trampled over the Raiders at home, 11-0.

It unraveled early for the Raiders as they put in a goal in the first two minutes of the game. A couple of minutes later another ball went into the Raider net. From here the onslaught was thorough and complete with Midway drowning in a sea of black and gold. By the end of forty, Midway’s net had holes in it from the hosts and the Lady Raiders were sent home, 11-0.

Ally Sutter, Ava Williford, Sophia Jackson and Kenzy Yang all had a pair of goals with Bridget Rentz, Kerin Cardena and A.P. Sinclair all having one goal a piece. Yang and Sinclair led in assists with four and three, respectively.

The Lady Raiders will face off against the West Bladen Knights at home and on the road, Tuesday and Friday respectively.

The Horses have finished conference play and will be facing off against Croatan and Franklin Academy this week at home. They have one more game next week against the Carrboro Jaguars.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports