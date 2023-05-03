Deadlocked game breaks open after an error in the sixth rallies the Raiders past the Horses, 3-0.

It was a windy evening to start the night off for the second meeting of these two rivals. The Clinton Dark Horses hosted the Midway Raiders in what was a phenomenal display of defense for both teams. The Raiders would take this in late fireworks, 3-0.

It was back and forth between these fierce rivals. Chirping could be heard on the field as these boys were focused on ruining one another’s day as this longtime rivalry was hot with the season coming to a close.

It was a battle on the mound between Dawson Smith for the Horses and the Raider’s Christian Gainey. Smith was keeping the Raiders from advancing with a quick pick out move that held them in check. Gainey pitched to weak contact as the Horses struggled to make any ringing from the bats.

This stellar pitching performance was in full swing by the forth, with the pitcher’s beginning to exhibit fatigue. Smith found himself in hot water with runners in scoring position from a shallow liner from Wyatt Lucas and Hunter Tyndall from a walk. Wyatt Richards sent a knock to the 3rd baseman Cooper Sessoms who sent it to first for the textbook out and they changed sides and the game remained deadlocked at zero.

Midway’s defense proved to be solid with strong pitching and fielding. Clinton was set down in order as the Raiders held the Horse down in a quick frame. A pop fly off the first batter was handled easily in center field. A weak grounder which Gainey fielded for another quick out then finally a strikeout to complete the smooth inning for Midway.

The Raiders took over at the plate and were getting hungry for some runs with their baserunning being tested on the mound. After an unsuccessful steal for home after the Raiders got a linedrive triple. Smith struck out the next batter to make it two out in the top of the fourth. Midway made it onto base with a double putting pressure on the mound. Smith went for a pick off and the runner bolted to third. He tossed the ball to third for the final out of the evening.

The Raiders got off to a rocky start after giving up a walk and a liner from Oscar-Rodriguez Marin. The Dark Horses went for a running bunt that bounced right into Gainey’s and he sent it to third. Unfortunately for the Horses, they’d be left stranded with as Midway put down the last batter in strikes.

The fifth proved to be the last inning where no runs were scored. As the dam was about to break in Clinton.

Midway with one out was led by Carson Tew who began the scoring around for the Raiders with a knock to the outfield for a single. Wyatt Richards made it onto first after the a strike three pitch was lost behind the catcher. The runner’s advanced knocking over the first domino in a line of things to go wrong.

Tew, set up at second, the Raiders hit a weak grounder to the shortstop who sent the ball clear over the first baseman’s head. Tew sprinted home for the first run of the game. Richards would follow and Clinton would swap pitcher’s, bringing in freshman Drake Smith to finish the game. Midway took advantage and another runner would cross the plate, giving them a two run advantage. Drake would finish out the inning giving Clinton just six more outs to make something happen.

The Raiders firmly held the diamond and those six outs went by quick. Midway would take one more run before the game ended and Clinton remained scoreless. The Raiders defeated their rivals for the second time this season in a shutout, 3-0.

