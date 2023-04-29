Dark Horses, Leopards take home gold

The Sampson County Track and Field Championship saw two big wins for Lakewood and Clinton on Tuesday. The Dark Horses blew out their competition in points at the end of 18 events with 176. The Lady Leopards dominated in field scoring 149 points out of 18 events.

Boys

Clinton’s speed carried the brunt of their enormous lead in the final total, with the Dark Horses running away with 75 points in sprinting and distance events with Hobbton scoring the second most in both at 25. They only fell behind in one category on the day and that was to Lakewood by a point and a half in jumping events. Clinton took the county championship with 176 points. Coach Cory Johnson was nothing but smiles as his team as turned it around on the field, garnering a 6-0 record as of this writing. He said this of the team.

“Great group of kids who have worked extremely hard. I’m proud of them for winning the county championship and we are excited to compete next Wednesday at St. Paul’s for the conference title. We are excited to try and make history for our school by taking the conference title for the first time in 25 years.”

The Leopards put up a fight and came away with 91.5 points from the tournament taking home the silver for Lakewood. Midway and Hobbton tied for third with 50 points a piece and Union took fifth.

Jamir McCrae earned Most Outstanding honors for his performance for Midway.

Girls

The Lady Leopards excelled in their jumping events, raking in 42 points, nearly a quarter of their total output in the tournament. Their closest competition in these events was Union who pulled in 13. They held a firm lead in the other categories with sprints and throws filling up another chunk to their huge lead. This dominant performance led to their handedly earning the County championship with 149.5 points

Midway Lady Raiders filed in next at 68 points. They led all teams in hurdle events at 20 points after with Lakewood hot on their trail with a couple of closes finishes between the two that separated them. Hobbton took third with 58 points after gobbling up 36 in the distance department as it was even close with the Leopards and Midway tying at 12.

The Lady Horses and Spartans found themselves at the bottom at fifth and sixt respectively.

Leopard Shyann Spell was named the Most Outstanding for her efforts in the tournament.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports