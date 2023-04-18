910 Showcase setting stage for football recruitment

When speaking with an athlete not long ago, one of the issues he had mentioned was exposure. College scouts quietly roll over the county and Coach Cory Johnson and Ryan Hunt are looking to change that.

It’s a game of inches and it could make or break your chance on the stage.

The 910 showcase is a demo of a variety of sports metrics. Cory Johnson had this to say about the event.

“We developed this combine to give athletes in our region exposure to some high level schools. Give the kids a chance to showcase their talents”

Twenty athletes from Sampson County will be participating in this event and they’ll need to bring their “A” game. Their audience? On the sidelines there are slated to be over 30 collegiate coaches, including East/West All Star and Shrine Bowl coaches.

Coach Johnson and Hunt had perused over 1,000 hours of film from students all over the county and invites were sent out to the best of the best. “The cream of the crop.” is how Johnson described it.

The event kicks off on May 6 and begins at 8 a.m. when the athletes begin their grueling all day affair for the chance of a lifetime.

