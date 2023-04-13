Lady Crusaders tie on pitch, softball fall by one, baseball drops tie in fifth losing 6-2

Lacie Rogers smacks the ball into right field for an RBI single that sent their sole run across the plate.

It was a beautiful day out in Harrells as the bright sun beat down on the fields in the complex. The Crusaders prepared for an eventful day of spring play as they geared up to take on three different opponents, with Freedom Christian, Wilmington Christian and Southeastern all arriving and looking for some wins. The visitors walked away from the Store with two wins and a tie, over their hosts in heated competition.

Softball

The Freedom Christian Patriots came to the Harrells softball field for their second encounter with the Lady Crusaders. The game was a tense one with Freedom putting the hurt on them last time, 8-2. Hits were hard to come by in this incredibly defensive game as Harrells put up stop after stop. It was anyone’s game this round but the home team fell short by one from the Patriots, 2-1.

The Lady Patriots kicked it off in the top of the first with sound play and the Lady Crusaders battled hard to keep the game close but Freedom put up the first run. They were on their heels early, but they stood strong and held them to one run and shut out the inning. Harrells’ usually strong swing had weakened making them unable to cross home in their at bat.

The second inning saw strong play on both sides with both teams keeping each other in check.

The Ladies in Kelly Green and Gold couldn’t settle a knock from Freedom and they scored once more putting the deficit at two. The demeanors of the Crusaders painted the portrait of frustration. The game was well within reach yet the Crusaders couldn’t get a hit off the strong pitching from the opposition. They remained scoreless after a promising start with Batts and Ozik getting hits, ready to be brought home. The bats went cold, however and the Patriots buried their plate appearance racking up three outs quickly, stranding the two Crusaders on the bags.

The Lady Patriots were held scoreless for the remainder of the game as the Crusaders stifled the Patriots with superior fielding and mound play. In the top of the 4th, after some solid fielding from the second and third basemen. Batts earned a “K” after some smart pitching choices.

The Harrells defense remained in lockdown mode for the remainder of the game as they held the Patriots scoreless in the final four innings.

The Lady Crusaders were greeted with a superb pitching performance for the remainder as well that allowed only one run from the Crusaders off a knock from Lacie Rogers that brought Batts home after she stole second and third. Freedom froze the home team at plate as they racked up 18 strikeouts over the course of the game. The Crusaders took this one on the chin as they couldn’t get their hits in this game. The Patriots snatched the win on the road, 2-1.

Soccer

The Southeastern Homeschool Cardinals came ready to fight and took the Crusaders to task on the pitch. Harrells pushed back and fought for a deadlock result after trailing. The final tally was 2-2.

It was a tough start for the Crusaders on the pitch as the Lady Cardinals pressed a timid back line, forcing them on the defensive early on. This didn’t stop a rolling Cardinal offense as they made it past the backs and sent a heater to the net to make it 1-0.

After a long battle for control of Murphy-Johnson field, the Lady Crusaders pushed them back to their side. A barrage of shots missed the mark and the Cardinals secured the gaps and retook the middle. Harrells fell back and the visitors pinned the home team back on their side. You could hear the goalie for Harrells shout, “Get the ball out of here!”

The Crusaders lost possession after a tough battle in front of the goal box and Southeastern sent another into the net, to put Harrells behind by two.

The battle back and forth continued and the first half came to a close with the Cardinals keeping the explosive home team scoreless at 2-0.

After halftime, the Cards and Crusaders got into position for the half to begin, poised for a big push and win the match. Southeastern continued to push Harrells back as the home team couldn’t get the pesky Cardinals out of their zone. It took a bit, but the Cardinals lost possession and Harrells went on the counter attack. Speedster Emma DuBose broke through the Southeastern line off a ground pass. She sent the ball to the top left corner of the net, tying it up.

Time dwindled off the clock and the tension rose for the home team as their advances kept falling apart in midfield. The game took a turn when momentum shifted and the Cardinals couldn’t keep the Crusaders down. Taylor Grace Register pulled her team out of trouble and evened it up with a contested shot on net that was just out of the keeper’s reach.

The match wound down and after forty, no clear winner was decided. The battle on the pitch was fierce with neither team willing to budge. The game ended in a tie, 2-2.

Baseball

It wasn’t a good day for the Crusaders on Tuesday against the Wilmington Christian Patriots. After tying it up in the third, it became a game of catch up as Harrells hitting went south and they fell by four, 6-2.

Wilmington and Harrells were deadlocked after the first inning. The Patriots got on the board first in the second with a knock that brought a runner home. The Crusaders kept them from taking off and held Wilmington to one. The home team couldn’t get contact at the plate and ended the frame empty.

The visitors repeated success and added another run to their score, to separate them by two. Harrells stood strong and shut down the Patriots again, holding them to a one run appearance. At their next appearance, the Crusaders got big at the plate and made headway against the Patriots. Harrells rounded the bases twice to tie it up at the bottom of the third to make it a 2-2 score.

This would be the last time the Crusaders round the bases as Wilmington took control of the game after a three run rally at the top of the fifth. They capped off the game with another run while Harrells remained scoreless in four straight frames.

Wilmington took the road win over the Crusaders, 6-2.

