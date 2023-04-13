Running for title, Sampson in hot contention for conference gold

The season is coming to a close and high schools around the county are gearing up for the summer exodus. On the diamond, teams will be scrambling for the gold as seniors try to capture the title before graduation.

Clinton

Baseball 6-7 (3-5)*

Clinton has had an up and down year and with five games left they have some stout competition coming their way. Back to back games with two of their biggest rivals, St. Pauls and Midway. The Horses currently are in fifth place in the SAC-7 and will be looking to knock the Bulldogs down and climb the championship ladder.

The Dark Horses entered spring break off a one run loss and will be licking their chops to take on school rivals.

Softball 1-12 (1-7)*

The Lady Horses have been at the bottom since the season began. The inexperienced team lost talent from graduation and are looking to salvage what is left of their season. After their first win of the season over Red Springs, they sit at 1-12 and in sixth place in conference.

Looking ahead, Clinton will be facing strong competition facing St. Paul’s, Midway and Union, all opponents who are in contention for the conference titles.

Hobbton

Baseball 9-5 (3-3)*

The Wildcats had a rough go of it during conference play, dropping back to back games to North Duplin and Rosewood. The three way fight for the No. 1 spot in the Carolina, ended with Hobbton dropping down to third at 3-3. However, they turned it around on Monday with a win in the Princeton Easter Tournament, dominating Beddingfield, 11-0.

Hobbton will have an easier run to end the season on and have the opportunity to retake their position at the top of the conference.

Softball 3-9 (1-2)*

The Lady Cats had a rough start to the season but have made changes and have notched three wins.

It’s anyone’s game in the Carolina 1A Conference with Hobbton holding fourth with Lakewood two games behind them with Union and Rosewood.

They will have to go through them and take wins in order for them to contend for the title.

Lakewood

Baseball 4-8 (2-3)*

The Leopards have been back and forth this year falling eight times but taking four wins. They’ve fallen to the three leaders in the conference: Hobbton, North Duplin and Rosewood. Oddly enough, they’ve outscored their opposition in conference, yet they remain in fourth.

Their title shot will be a stretch but not impossible, as they face off against the top three in conference. Lakewood will have to win out to have the best shot at the gold.

Softball 4-8 (1-4)*

The Lady Leopards are swinging for the fences in conference. Taking losses Duplin and Rosewood, they pulled out a win against the Cats, who hover just above Lakewood in the standings.

With bats cold, the Lady Leopards will have to explode at the plate and win out if they want to see the Carolina 1A trophy in the cabinet.

Midway

Baseball 14-2 (7-1)*

The Raiders are looking to claim the SAC-7 trophy this season. As of this writing, they are entwined in a tournament to sharpen their skills further as they look to compete beyond the conference and make a run for state.

The Raiders will face off against county rivals, the Clinton Dark Horses. Make no mistake, this longtime rivalry will push the Raiders to stay the course, as these two teams will no doubt bring their A-game to game.

Softball 11-2 (8-0)*

The Lady Raiders are mopping the floor with their conference foes as they hold a dominating 8-0 in conference play. They have put up 125 runs and allowed their SAC-7 competition to just seven.

Their run doesn’t look to be slowing down and the ladies compete this upcoming weekend in a non-conference tournament.

Union

Baseball 0-13 (0-4)*

Union has been down and out for a hot minute this season, accumulating 13 straight losses. Sparks have been seen in this team at the plate and mound but nothing consistent enough to pull them out of this rut. This inexperienced team has made strides but fall short only bringing in 5 runs and allowing 68 in return.

Suffering a huge 21-0 loss to Lakewood, Union will be up against the top three teams following the spring break, starting with the No. 2 team, the Rosewood Eagles.

Softball 5-6 (2-2)*

The Lady Spartans are making a push for the gold. The season didn’t go the way they had hoped but Union has made adjustments and are now in contention for the conference title, holding third place.

Carrying into next week, Union is holding back to back victories and is one game away from taking the No. 2 spot in the Carolina 1A looking to take that place next week with games against Rosewood and the No. 1 North Duplin Rebels.