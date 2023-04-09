Midway defeats St. Pauls in tight game; Culbreth’s clutch hit seals game

A pivotal Southeastern Athletic Conference baseball matchup unfolded at Midway High School on Thursday night. A win against the visiting St. Paul’s Bulldogs would give the Raiders sole possession of first place in the conference and a 2-game lead over St. Pauls. A loss, on the other hand, would cause all kinds of chaos as the season heads toward winding down. With so much riding on this one, the stress level was high. Momentum swung from one way to the other and back again but when the dust settled, it was Midway that slid by with a 3-2 victory to take the driver’s seat.

The Raiders defense was off and running in the top of the first inning with pitching ace John Nelson McLamb striking out the first three batters he faced. The Bulldogs, however, got off to almost as good of a start defensively, leaving McLamb stranded on base with a scoreless tie.

Midway returned the favor in the top of the second inning as they also played sound defense and stranded a St. Pauls base runner at second base.

The Raiders struck first offensively in the second inning, catching a little spurt on a 2-out rally. Tripp Westbrook drew a walk and later reached second base on an errant pickoff attempt at first. Wyatt Richards then slapped a double into the outfield, scoring Westbrook to give Midway the 1-0 lead.

Behind a solid pitching effort from McLamb, the Raiders defense stood tall over the next several innings, keeping the Bulldogs offense from posing much of a threat.

Things got dicey in the top of the fifth inning, though, when St. Pauls got a runner aboard with no outs on an error on a throw from short to first. After the runner stole second base, a successful bunt moved him over to third with just one away. McLamb, though, delivered two huge strikeouts to strand the Bulldog at third base and uphold the Raiders 1-0 lead.

That changed in the top of the sixth, though, as St. Pauls finally cracked the scoreboard. A lead off base-hit and an infield error on the bunt attempt gave the Bulldogs runners on first and second with no outs. A sac bunt moved the runners over but a flyball in shallow right-center helped Midway get two outs with no runs allowed. The Raiders, though, couldn’t escape the jam. A hit to short allowed one run to score before another base hit into left field scored another, giving St. Pauls the 2-1 lead.

Midway, however, with a little help from the Bulldogs, responded. McLamb drew a walk to start the bottom of the sixth off. St. Pauls got the next two batters out, but Wyatt Lucas drew another walk to put runners at first and second. Trey Gregory then delivered what should have been a routine out at first, but an errant throw brought McLamb in for the score, tying the game up at 2-2.

In the top of the seventh inning, Raiders relief pitcher Hunter Tyndall produced a three-up-three down effort, putting the bats right back in Midway’s hands in the bottom of the seventh.

There, Richards drew another walk to kick things off and was replaced by Andre Harps as a courtesy runner. Carson Tew delivered a single into right field, but Tyndall hit a fielder’s choice that got Harps tagged out at third. McLamb drew yet another walk, giving Midway bases loaded with one out. This set the stage for Casey Culbreth to knock the game winning hit into deep right field, sending Tew home giving the Raiders the win, 3-2.

Midway’s pitching and defense has been solid this week. As noted by head coach Justin Carroll, the Raiders held what he called a “great St. Pauls team” to two runs in 14 innings. His concern is at the plate, where Midway seems to be struggling.

As such, the Raiders still managed four hits on Thursday night. Tyndall, Culbreth, Richards, and Tew were all credited with hits. Still, it’s hard not to take note of six walks and a hit by pitch helping Midway earn the win.

Now, with their eyes set on an Easter Tournament next week at Terry Sanford, the Raiders can expect some big-time competition. As it stands, Midway is slated to take on South View, Terry Sanford, and Western Harnett.

With the win, Midway is 13-1 overall and 7-1 in league play. They currently have a 2-game lead over Fairmont, St. Pauls, and West Bladen, who all have three conference losses. The Raiders still have West Bladen and Clinton left on the schedule.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports