Midway is still holding their diamond dominance in both Baseball and Softball. The Raiders are firmly in first in the SAC-7 in both sports with the ladies undefeated in league play and the boys taking only one loss. The Carolina 1A contention is hot in baseball with Hobbton, North Duplin and Rosewood in a tight race for the top. The Lady Rebels top the Carolina 1A in convincing fashion, riding an eight game win streak.

Clinton

Baseball (5-6, 2-4*)

The boys on the diamond are looking for another win this week as they climb the ladder.

The Dark Horses took Fairmont to count in their second encounter last week. After suffering a shutout loss on Tuesday, Clinton slammed the door in the seventh to survive, 8-7.

They split the week again this week in back to back games against the Red Devils. Red Springs sits at 5-5 overall, but remain winless in the SAC-7 play at 0-4. Against league opponents, they have only scored six runs while allowing 43, leading to four lopsided defeats.

Clinton by comparison holds a huge advantage at the plate and the mound. The Dark Horses are looking to extend their streak to three this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Devils host first and both games are slated for 6 p.m.

Softball (0-12, 0-6*)

The Lady Horses have not tasted sweet victory yet this season, taking 12 consecutive losses week after week.

Clinton will be looking to rectify their situation and will have a chance to put two in the win column against a diminutive Lady Devil team. They face off against Red Springs twice this week on Tuesday and Friday splitting between home and away. The Lady Devils have had a troubled year as well being mowed down by competition allowing 73 runs to cross the plate in their short season.

Both games are set to begin at 6 p.m.

Hobbton

Baseball (8-3, 3-1*)

Last week, Hobbton left with two wins over the Lakewood Leopards and the Union Spartans. Lakewood would be the biggest challenge the Cats faced that week, surviving a one run lead in the final two innings, 2-1. Their following game was much less difficult as they handedly defeated Union by 17 runs in a mercy ruled game, 18-1

Hobbton hosts both the conference leader North Duplin and the No. 3 Rosewood Eagles this week in back to back home games. The trifecta of the top three teams competing in league play could shake up the current status quo as the teams are a mere game away from shifting the power and a chance for the title.

Hobbton sits in the middle between North Duplin and Rosewood in the standing at No. 2. Duplin and Rosewood both have less runs allowed but Hobbton has been lethal in league play at the plate with 36 runs scored against conference teams. In their last meeting, however, Rosewood took the Cats to task and beat them down 14-4.

Hobbton will need to clean up in the fielding department if they want to defeat these teams, with the Cats holding 33 errors leading both their opponents.

Games are slated for Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Softball (3-8, 1-1*)

The Lady Cats are entering this week after splitting the week with a nail biter loss against Lakewood and a big win over favored Union Spartans. Hobbton fell by one run against the Lady Leopards at 4-3. They turned it around last Thursday after a late game rally and strong fielding held Union to a measly one run. The Lady Cats ended last week with a win, 3-1.

They will have a big test against the conference leaders the North Duplin Rebels on Tuesday. Duplin has been tearing up the Carolina 1A and has outscored their conference foes 50-8.

They follow that game with a match up against the Rosewood Eagles. They were met with a huge loss at the hands of the Lady Rebels in their first game in league play.

The Lady Cats will have to be ready come Tuesday and Thursday as they take on these squads, with one hungry for the crown and the other looking to avenge the inaugural conference loss.

Both games begin at 6 p.m.

Lakewood

Baseball (3-7, 1-2*)

Last week, the Leopards took a heartbreakingly close game as they fell by one in their short week, 2-1.

They enter this week facing off against a strong Rosewood Eagles team. They currently sit at No. 3 in the Carolina 1A. Rosewood excels past the Leopards in every major category in the stat department. Lakewood has dropped at the plate in league play with a dismal batting average of .159 and have committed 11 errors which haven’t helped the Leopards this season.

Following that game they’ll face off against the Union Spartans who are the only team in the league without a win. Last time they faced off, the Leopards dispensed with Union handedly defeating them by 11 at 13-2.

Lakewood splits their back to back games at home and away. They host Rosewood Tuesday then travel to Union on Wednesday. Both games start at 6 p.m.

Softball (3-7, 1-2*)

The Lady Leopards are clawing their way back into contention after a win over Hobbton last week, 4-3.

Lakewood will be looking to make an advance in league play with big wins this week. First they take on the Rosewood Eagles. Both squads remain relatively similar statistically with the Eagles holding a slight advantage in the fielding department. Lakewood has been bitten by errors this year in league play with 10 total in three games.

The Leopards will be looking to capitalize and get a win off a floundering Union squad who have dropped two games in a row since their meeting. Lakewood currently leads Union all major categories as a team and will be looking to notch another win for the conference record this week.

Lakewood will split between home and away, they start the week off hosting the Rosewood Eagle on Tuesday then they travel to Union on Wednesday. Both games begin at 6 p.m.

Midway

Baseball (11-1, 5-1*)

Last week, the fiery Raiders took two wins in the SAC-7 to hold their first place standing. Midway put the hurt on Fairmont after taking their first loss of the year to the Golden Tornadoes. They defeated them, 6-1 to kick their week off. They rounded it up with a convincing win over the Red Springs Red Devils, who have dropped every conference game to date, 9-1.

This week, the Raiders will be looking to steam roll their conference rivals the St. Paul’s Bulldogs.

St. Paul’s has had a middle of the row season so far. They enter the game against the powerhouse Raiders carrying a pair of losses. They will have to shake that off if they plan to put a dent in a team that has allowed 30 less runs in comparison. The home team will be looking to exploit that as they continue their trek for the SAC-7 crown.

Midway splits the week between home and away on Tuesday and Thursday, with St. Paul’s hosting first. Both games start at 6 p.m.

Softball (9-2, 6-0*)

The Lady Raiders are looking to continue their dominance on Tuesday and Thursday against St. Paul’s.

Last week, they easily defeated their conference foes the Fairmont Lady Tornadoes and the Red Springs Lady Devils. In the two games, Midway decimated the competition outscoring them 35 to 3 and shut out Red Springs as well.

The Lady Raiders are looking to continue the slew of high scoring and sound fielding to keep them at the top against the Lady Dogs this week.

Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Union

Baseball (0-11, 0-2*)

The Spartans are in deep this year and as the season progresses it would appear Union is out of contention for the conference title. They took an astronomical loss to Hobbton 18-1 with the game called in the fifth as a result of the mercy rule.

Union will take on Neuse Charter to start the week off. The Cougars are in a rut this season with their sole win coming from their second game of the season back in early March. Since, it has been a steep fall as they’ve dropped six in a row.

Following this game, they’ll face off against the Lakewood Leopards, who in their last encounter, beat down the Spartans by 11, 13-2. Lakewood hasn’t had another conference win since their victory over Union and will be trying to recoup their season.

Union has the opportunity take a win this week with Charter pulling 35 errors and will be looking for their first win of the season.

The Spartans will have back to back home games against the Cougars and Leopards this week on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Both games begin a 6 p.m.

Softball (3-6, 1-2*)

The Lady Spartan’s season is not going the way they had thought it would. After holding steady in second place, Union fell off the rails after a huge loss to North Duplin by 17 and a shocking upset to county neighbors the Hobbton Wildcats.

Union hovers in third place and is looking to pick up the pace at the plate and clean up their performance in the field. Their first game of the week will be against non-conference rival the Spring Creek Gators. The Lady Gators are holding strong with a 2.25 E.R.A. and a .404 batting average which has resulted in them driving in 84 and allowing 61 runs.

Their next opponent is the Lakewood Leopards who have been waiting to exact some revenge after their loss at home against Union the last go around. Lakewood enters this week off with a big win over Hobbton, who had beaten Union right after.

The Lady Spartans will have to turn it around this week and prove they are the team they claimed to be earlier this year. They will defend the homefront in back to back games this week, hosting Spring Creek on Tuesday and Lakewood on Wednesday.

Games are set for 6 p.m.