Masters of their craft, here is a collection of notable athletes in Sampson County so far this season.

Clinton

Soccer

Clinton Soccer is truly a talent in their own league. As of Mar 23, they rank 1st in the 2A Eastern division, and 17th in the state.

The Lady Horses squad are loaded and ready for another run at state, led by the trifecta of offense, A.P. Sinclair, Ally Sutter and Kenzy Yang. Sinclair and Yang lead their team in goals at 21 and 20 respectively, while Sutter has brought in 17. Ava Williford has demonstrated supreme accuracy when setting up plays, putting up 20 assists. Their keeper, Larkin Best has kept it clean this season with six shutouts and 20 saves.

Baseball

So far, the Horses have had two standouts on the diamond. Dawson Smith and Oscar Rodriguez-Marin have been deadly at the plate each of them posting in the high .300s in batting average. Marin puts heat on the ball with every swing and he has managed to send a pitch over the fence one time this year. He also leads his team in RBIs bringing home 10. Smith is a contact machine, posting a .393 average on 11 hits and earning 12 runs during his endeavor.

Freshman Brennan Bell has been solid on the mound to begin his time with Clinton. In 22 and a third innings pitched, Bell has amassed 23 strikeouts and an anemic ERA of 1.25.

Hobbton

Baseball

The Wildcats have a solid corp of ball players but Bennett Darden shines above the rest of the crew leading in a majority of statistical categories.

Darden currently holds an astounding .803 batting average after nine games. Broken down, with 26 at bats he has hit 21 times over the season. Along with a high hit percentage, he offensive prowess as amounted to 15 RBIs (leads the team), 5 doubles (leader) and 2 triples (leader) and a homer.

Though he leads at the plate, the Wildcats have another talent backing their bats and gloves. Catcher Brody King has been a menace behind the plate. He holds a stout .919 fielding percentage with 57 put outs out of 62 total chances. At bat, he holds a .500 average with 18 runs and driving in eight. He leads Hobbton with 11 stolen bases.

Lakewood

Baseball

The Leopards Landon Neal has anchored the mound for them with a low 1.87 ERA. During his time so far he has racked up 22 strikeouts out of 72 batters faced.

Along with him, catcher Zane Faircloth leads the team with 62 put outs out of 67 chances, keeping the bags clear.

Tyler Fye and Rylan Godbold have led the team offensively, with batting averages that are neck in neck by comparison. Fye has a homer, 13 hits while sending 11 over the plate. He also has five doubles to his name.

Softball

The Lady Leopards squad have a strong group of players on their team.

At the plate, Hannah Register has been a tough customer for any pitcher she faces. A .600 average over this season has produced 15 hits that drove in 12 runners on the bags. Register has put up two homers and three doubles so far.

Anna Cashwell was been tough get anything past her with a 1.000 percentage with her glove. Out of 52 chances, she has put out 49 with three assists and five double plays.

Midway

Baseball

No one touches the Raiders when it comes to the arms in the bullpen with their top three under two in ERA. John McLamb leads the pitching corp in K’s with 43 out of 66 batters faced. In 20 and a third innings he has only allowed five hits. He currently sits at 1.38 ERA. Christian Gainey sits at 1.68 ERA with 15 strikeouts facing 72 batters and allowing 11 hits.

Finally Hunter Tyndall in his brief appearance faced 36 batters, striking out 10 and allowing only one hit, to produce a rock bottom .078 ERA.

The bats are hot in the Raider dugout with Wyatt Lucas has smacking 14 hits and holding a .378 average. Tyndall and McLamb trail at 11. Those runs are driven in by McLamb who has a total of 15 RBIs and two homers to his stats sheet.

Softball

The Lady Raiders have been stout on both sides of the diamond.

The Ladies have been explosive on the mound with Jordyn Christopher and Sarah Autry with both combined have allowed 43 hits out of 227 batters and 18 runs.

Christopher leads her team in strikeouts at 34 with Autry not far behind at 23. Sarah Autry holds a no hitter in addition to her stats.

The lineup for the plate is stacked with their top eight hitters not dipping below .400.

Krista McLean and Mallory Baggett lead their team in homers at four and three respectively. Jaycie Byrd has been hard to catch with her stealing 12 bases so far. Byrd and Kiley Ives share the hit lead both at 15.

Union

Softball

The Lady Spartans are led by their ace pitcher Hailey King who leads the team at the plate and mound.

She has accumulated a total of 12 hits with 4 doubles and 3 triples. She also his quick to the jump with 10 stolen bases to aid the Spartans forward.

On the mound she is a terror to bat against holding 98 strikeouts out of 166 batters faced. Along with this comes a no hitter and a perfect game to add to her resume.

Chloe Smith locks it down behind the plate with with 92 outs out of 96 chances, keeping potential runners on notice.

Soccer

On the pitch, the Lady Spartans have been a tough customer to challenge. They are led on offense by Marlene Sanchez who has an eye for the net, drilling in eight goals for the year. Katelyn Chestnutt follows behind closely, with 7 goals this year.

Adrienne Barbour is a threat to anyone trying to get the ball past, stealing possession from the opposition 15 times.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports