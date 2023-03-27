The Raiders dominate the Tornadoes on the mound holding them down, 6-1

Trey Gregory, who went 3-for-3, gets one of his hits against Fairmont during Friday night’s game.

After absorbing their first loss of the season at the hands of Fairmont last week, the Midway Raiders enacted their revenge against the Golden Tornadoes on Friday night, surging for a 6-1 win to get back into the win column and improve their season record.

Defense was the name of the game in the first couple of innings of Friday night’s Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup, as the score rested at 0-0 through the two and half innings. The Raiders did have a close play at home for a chance at an early lead, but the umpire said no dice, calling Trey Gregory out on a play that the Midway faithful thought should’ve been called the other way.

Nevertheless, the Raiders found success in the bottom of the third that left no doubt. Wyatt Richards kicked the inning off, getting a leadoff single that he was able to stretch to a double. Carson Tew followed up with a sacrifice bunt, moving Andre Sharp, running for Richards, over to third base. Hunter Tyndall followed up with a walk, and Sharp later scored on an errant pickoff attempt at third, giving Midway the 1-0 lead. John Nelson McLamb was the next Midway batter up to the plate and he belted a beautiful, roping line-drive down the first baseline that landed just fair and careened out in the rightfield corner. In the transaction, Tyndall scored to make it 2-0 run while McLamb replaced him at third base. A couple batters later, Wyatt Herring scored McLamb on a single, and later scored a run himself on a pickoff attempt, making it 4-0 after three innings.

On the mound, pitcher Casey Culbreth was sensational and not wasting any time. He quickly fanned one batter after the other as the innings rolled on. Midway added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth, inflicting more damage to a Fairmont team that didn’t have much going for them.

Gregory got the inning started on a leadoff double and was scored on another double by Tripp Westbrook. Tew laid down another sacrifice bunt and an infield single by Tyndall scored Westbrook to make it 6-0.

In the top of the sixth, the Golden Tornadoes scored their lone run off an error in the outfield that allowed the hitter to reach third base. Even then, the Raiders nearly avoided the run, surrendering the run, but a sacrifice bunt brought the runner in to make it 6-1.

That was all the visitors could do, though, as Midway turned a double-play to end the game and avenge their loss and secure the win.

The bats were on fire for the Raiders as they secured 10 hits on the night. Gregory accounted for three of them while Richards added two more. Westbrook, Tyndall, Wyatt Lucas, Herring, and McLamb all had one hit apiece.

On the mound, Culbreth went the distance, facing 23 batters to record 12 strikeouts against two hits, one walk, and one run.

“Casey did an unreal job on the mound. A complete game,” Midway head coach Justin Carroll said. “He put it in the zone, everything was working for him, and he did a great job on the mound and our defense did a great job behind him.”

Carroll also spoke on the improvement in hitting on Friday night, having doubled up their effort of five hits in the first meeting.

“Our bats weren’t great the first time down there. We made a ton of mistakes and beat ourselves, really, we weren’t quite as locked in but Trey tonight broke out of a funk and overall, one through nine, we were good tonight.”

Midway also picked up a win against North Johnston on Wednesday, so now back on a 2-game winning streak, the Raiders have improved to 10-1 overall and 4-1 in SAC-7 Conference play. As it stands right now, they, West Bladen, and St. Pauls are tied atop the standings with one loss each. Midway has just one game this week, a home game against Red Springs on Tuesday, before taking on St. Pauls on Tuesday April 4 and Thursday April 6.

