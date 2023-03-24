Union takes wins in soccer and softball, Leopards dominate baseball

Conference play began for the Union Spartans and the Lakewood Leopards on a beautiful Tuesday evening. The Lady Spartans held their own against two competitive Lakewood teams on the field.

Soccer

The Leopards were appearing on the field for only the second time this year and faced a tough Lady Spartan squad. Union exposed their inexperience early but Lakewood held them scoreless in the second half. The visiting team shut out the Lady Leopards, 4-0.

It started off fast with a huge goal early on by Katelyn Chestnutt off a corner kick from Marlene Sanchez to put them ahead after only a minute of play. Lakewood took their lumps and went back to play. Union was playing physical and the small Leopard team kept pushing back.

Despite the defense, the Lady Spartan Aileen Serrano put one in the back of the net during a scuffle in the goalie box. Another goal followed later in the half as the Union team was closing in on Lakewood putting them behind by three.

The Lady Leopards held firm and stopped the Spartans from scoring. The half came to an end with Union up by three, 3-0.

In the second half, Lakewood struggled to get the offense going. The game became a bit of a chess match as both teams were flocking for a score. Each side tried various avenues to find a seam for a run but neither back line was budging. This went on for about ten minutes, until Union cracked the Lady Leopards defense and put another point on the board.

The two rivals continued to battle on the pitch neither willing to slow down. The conflict on the field continued until the final whistle with Union handed Lakewood the loss, 4-0.

Chestnutt, Serrano, Marlene Sanchez and Belki Zelaya all had a goal to contribute to Union victory.

Coach Evert Cruz had this to say about this team’s performance. “We are glad to start conference play with a win, it was a good game. I’m glad we remained healthy and injury free in this tough match. I wish Lakewood the best of luck in the conference.”

Coach Bruce Maynard was pleased to be back on the pitch and resuscitate the Leopards year. He had this to say of their performance.

“The game went pretty well. We had a hard fought first half but we made a few tactical mistakes in our backline and that cost us four goals. At halftime, I explained their errors and they came back stronger in the second. We were on the attack and made several shots on net but none of them the net. Our defenders played well and didn’t allow any Union goals in the second.”

Find Union’s Thursday game online on Sunday or in Saturday’s paper.

Lakewood played against North Duplin on Thursday and were shutout 9-0 in their second match of the season. The Leopards split the week between home and away games. They will defend the homefront next Tuesday against Hobbton and travel to Smithfield to take on Neuse Charter.

Baseball

Lakewood and Union battled it out in the diamond on Tuesday in the first conference game of the year. The Leopards held the lead from beginning with a nine run that carried them to victory. The Spartans couldn’t make it happen and lost, 13-2.

The Spartans struggled on the road against county neighbors the Lakewood Leopards. Union struck first and drove in a run to give me the lead. The Leopards came off the field after shutting down the Spartans before they got going. Lakewood’s top three in the lineup prepped for their visit to the plate.

From there it got out of hand for the Spartans who couldn’t stymy the Leopards bats on the mound or field as Lakewood raked in six runs. Another volley runs befell the struggling Union offense and Lakewood added four more to bring them up nine runs before the inning finally closed out.

The second inning was quiet with both teams keeping each other off the board. Union came back up to the plate at the top of the third and took a series of walks which aided in the Spartans adding one more. They couldn’t capitalize on the moment and Lakewood slammed the door again. The host team drove in three more runs in the third and fourth effectively ending the game. Union couldn’t mount a comeback and Lakewood won in a convincing manner over their foe, 13-2.

The Spartan coach Matthew DeLeone overall was proud of his team’s attitude towards the game, he had this to say.

“After a tough first inning, we started making some plays on defense. We have to make the routine plays that I know we can make. Overall, I’m proud of my guys for not putting their heads down and adapting to the situation. Our goal is to get better every game and have fun.”

Union was defeated by West Bladen in their game on Thursday, ending their week with a 20-0 loss. They will return to play on Tuesday and Thursday next week, splitting between home and away, against North Duplin and Hobbton respectively.

Lakewood’s coach was happy with their first conference appearance and praised his team.

“I thought we played well that night. We did a great job at the plate with 10 hits and one strikeout. We did well on the mound throwing strikes and not walking many batters. Our in and out fielders made great plays as well when the ball came there way.”

The Leopards met with North Duplin that Thursday and couldn’t break open, losing a close game 3-0. Lakewood splits the week facing off against Hobbton and Neuse Charter at home and on the road, respectively.

Softball

The Lakewood Leopards were ready to face off against the Union Spartans on Tuesday in their first meeting of the season. Despite strong play by the hosts, they were unable to wrangle in their competition and took their first league loss, 6-1.

Union controlled the game early on by rounding the bases thrice to put Lakewood down early. Danica Carter settled in and delivered lightning on the mound and held strong repeatedly delivering flames across the plate to quell the hitting frenzy.

Hailey King and company were on point in the infield and outfield holding Lakewood to no runs scored in five innings.

Hannah Register smacks a huge hit to right field for a triple. She was brought home by Anna Cashwell off a push hit to left field, bringing Hannah Register home for their first score top of the sixth, 5-1. Lakewood struggled at the plate after some weak hits which put them garnered two quick outs. King struck out the final batter.

Union gained two quick outs, but managed to get back on the board after an errant throw from third to second advanced the runners. Cameron Poole hit a sac grounder that advanced the runner home making it 6-1. It was all King as she set the side down in strikeouts, snuffing out any chance Lakewood had at the plate. She had a standout game, she was unstoppable on the mound, putting out 20 batters via strikeouts.

Lakewood’s coach Chris Cashwell acknowledged the struggles at the plate and commented further. “We just didn’t hit the ball. Miscues and fielding caused us some trouble but overall we just started hitting late.”

Blake Travers was elated to start league play off with a win, he stated this about their win.

“Always feels good to pick up a win against a conference rival. Our fielding and pitching were bright spots for us. We still have some work to do at the plate but we were able to muster enough quality bats to give us a comfortable lead for most of the game. Overall I’d give our team a ‘B’ that night.”

The Spartans wrap up their short week with a win and will be back in action next week. They are loaded up and will be on the road Monday to take on the Clinton Lady Horses. Union will host North Duplin and Hobbton on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

Lakewood fell to North Duplin on the road this past Thursday, 18-4. The Lady Leopards have one game next week against the Hobbton. They’ll be looking to add a win to the goose egg in conference play.

