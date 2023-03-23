Long battle on pitch ends with even conclusion

The Midway Lady Raiders hosted Whiteville out on the soccer field on Monday night, facing off with a 2A foe in non-conference action. An entertaining, back-and-forth battle ensued for this one and at the end of the night, there was no clear winner as the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Sunny skies but brisk wind greeted players and fans as Monday night’s contest unfolded.

The play on the field was a back and forth affair with the teams generating minimal opportunities. Most of the action was contained to the middle of the field, though Whiteville began to generate some chances starting around the 29:00 mark.

One shot on goal yielded a fantastic save by the Lady Raiders goalkeeper while another one just moments later sailed over the net. Thereafter, the Lady Wolfpack upheld the pressure before Midway finally cleared the zone and headed the other direction.

The Lady Raiders then had a flurry of opportunities, getting a couple corner kicks, but were unable to cash in. Up and down the field the ball went, but at the midway point in the first half, things were all square at 0-0.

It wasn’t for lack of effort, though, as the teams were certainly getting their chances. Just under the 20:00 mark, Whiteville once again crashed the net. With heavy traffic out front of the goal, the Midway defense turned the threat away and once again went the other direction.

This produced the Lady Raider’s third corner kick of the game and this time they cashed in. With 18:05 left in the first half, Brenda Peña sent the kick in, which ricocheted out in front of the goal before Kayla Medina made the play, sending a perfect high-floater just over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. With that, Midway had claimed a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, the Lady Raiders had a couple more opportunities, but the Whiteville defense and a good save by their goalkeeper prevented Midway from tallying again. As it stood, the game remained 1-0 as time dipped below 10:00 to go in the first half.

In the second half, all of Whiteville’s empty chances finally paid off.

After several missed opportunities and close calls, the Lady Wolfpack finally tallied a goal to tie the game.

As time ticked on and the sun began to set, the score was tied up at 1-1 as the remaining time dipped below 10:00.

That is how the game would end, neither team being able to break the tie, and as such, the game concluded 1-1 as overtime and tiebreakers are not done for out of conference games.

With this game now concluded, Midway is now 3-5-1 overall and 1-2 in conference play. They are done for the week and will be back in action on Monday at Hobbton. Game time is 6 p.m.

