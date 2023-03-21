The pitch has been filled with excellent performances last week to start the year off. This week there will be plenty of action on the soccer fields of Sampson County.

Clinton

The Lady Horses have been carrying a strong performance all year. To date, they have accumulated eight wins. They will face off against Richlands on Wednesday after their first conference meeting with East Bladen, which they will face off again on Friday. Clinton holds an advantage with a high powered offense that has made quick work of the competition so far. East Bladen is extremely stingy with a stout back line, allowing only three goals total out of six games.

Richlands Wildcats also have a tight defensive line allowing only 14 goals out of nine games.

The Dark Horses will be looking to stampede past the blockade with a week full of heavy resistance on the pitch. They’ll be looking to their three snipers on their team leading the way. A.P. Sinclair, Kenzy Yang and Ally Sutter are responsible for 76% of the goals scored for the Lady Horses with each finding the back of the net 15 times this year.

Hobbton

The Lady Cats have been competitive this year and begin their week with an Eagles team that remains winless so far.

Their next game is against another team that has been struggling this year, facing off with the Neuse Charter Lady Cougars. The Lady Cats have six times more goals that Neuse with Hobbton putting 40 total over their seven game stretch.

The Lady Cats are looking to extend their streak this week with some easy meals.

Lakewood

The Lady Leopards have been absent these past couple of weeks due to manning issues. Coach Bruce Maynard has gotten the squad together and is now carrying a roster 15 deep. Finally, Lakewood will return to their field and continue to compete in the conference play. They will return to play against their county neighbor the Union Lady Spartans, Tuesday. Following this, they’ll take on the North Duplin Lady Rebels on Thursday.

Midway

Midway faced off against Whiteville on Monday and you can catch the full story in Wednesday’s paper.

Union

The Lady Spartans have been chugging along fine this year. With exception to back to back mercy rule losses by the Seventy First Falcons, Union has held their opposition in check, winning four and a tie. In those five matches, the Spartans have scored 24 and allowed nine in their net.

Union will take on the Lakewood Leopards on Tuesday and the story can be found online. Their game against West Bladen could be a close affair with neither team holding an outright advantage over one another. Union will be relying on their offensive players Marlene Sanchez, Katelyn Chestnutt and Adrienne Barbour with Sanchez scoring six and Chestnutt and Barbour each scoring five a piece.

