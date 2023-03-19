Clinton decimates Raleigh Charter, 8-1

Anna Perry Sinclair heads the ball into the goal for the second goal of the game.

Ally Sutter battles for the ball, looking for a chance to get a shot on goal.

Clinton’s Ava Williford sends a pass into the box for one of multiple assists that she had in the Dark Horse win over Raleigh Charter.

Anna Perry Sinclair heads in the first goal of the Dark Horses match against Raleigh Charter on Thursday.

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses were in action out on the soccer pitch on Thursday evening, hosting Raleigh Charter in non-conference action. Gorgeous weather, if just a bit windy, greeted the players and fans as the action on the field unfolded. The Lady Dark Horses and the Lady Phoenix are familiar with one another, the two meeting last year in the NCHSAA State Playoffs; a game that Clinton won 3-2 in overtime. Thursday night’s game couldn’t have been more different, however, as the Lady Dark Horses exploded in the second half and surged to an 8-1 victory.

Clinton got quick pressure in the early going of the contest as Ally Sutter quickly stole the ball and was headed for the goalkeeper. Sutter and one last defender got tangled up, though, and the keeper collected the ball to keep things scoreless.

At the 5:00 mark in the game, the Lady Dark Horses avoided an early deficit after Raleigh Charter nearly capitalized on a corner kick. Two attempts were turned away and just a minute later, Clinton just missed a couple opportunities for themselves. With 6:45 on the clock, things remained scoreless.

At the 23:25 mark in the first first half, fortune finally broke Clinton’s way. Taking advantage of a corner kick, Anna Perry Sinclair got her head on the ball just out front of the goal and sent it in, tallying the go-ahead goal for the Lady Dark Horses.

At the half, Clinton led 1-0.

The pace of the game remained largely the same at the start of the second half with most of the action being played out in the middle. Occasionally, both teams would get some run outs, but the score remained 1-0.

That all changed, though, at the 46:36 mark. Raleigh Charter was given a free-kick out near midfield, but the shot on goal was high enough and long enough to slip just past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Larkin Best. With that, the score was tied 1-1 as both teams were battling it out.

Sinclair, though, came through once again for the Lady Dark Horses. With 52:00 on the clock, Sinclair got another header, taking a corner kick from Ava Williford and sending her second goal to the back of the net for the 2-1 lead.

Then, with 63:45 on the clock, Sinclair did it again. Another corner kick, another header, another goal, making it a hat trick for the senior and a 3-1 lead.

But things were merely getting started for Clinton’s little goal spree and it was Sutter’s turn to break into the score column. Just moments after Sinclair’s goal, at 64:15, Sutter got a beautiful goal from just out front, taking an assist from Williford to make it 4-1.

The onslaught continued as the Lady Dark Horses were rolling. After notching a plethora of assists, Williford found the back of the net at the 67:56 mark for a goal of her own, making it 5-1 as time was melting away.

At 70:10, Sutter tacked on yet another goal, pushing the margin to 6-1 as victory was all but a done deal.

The wheels had completely ran off for for Raleigh Charter, the wind gone from their sails.

Clinton took full advantage as Kenzy Yang lobbed a ball toward the net that the Phoenix keeper wasn’t interested in stopping. With 73:36 on the clock, the ball rolled into the net and the Lady Dark Horses now owned a 7-1 lead.

Sinclair continued her assault, getting one final goal at the 76:10 mark to make it 8-1, which proved to be the final tally.

Leading the charge was Sinclair with four goals, Sutter with two, and Williford and Yang with one apiece. Williford contributed four assists, Yang had three, and Bridget Rentz had one.

With the win, Clinton is now 7-0-1 on the season and 1-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. The Lady Dark Horses were due back on the field on Friday, traveling to take on West Bladen.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports