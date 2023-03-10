Wildcats dominate baseball, soccer, fall in softball

Hobbton was at it again with Spring Creek on Tuesday as they faced off for the second time this year. The Lady Gators eked out a win in softball but took a brutal beatdown at the hands of the baseball and soccer squad.

Baseball

Hobbton were at home for their second meeting against the Spring Creek Gators. The Gators were dead on arrival and despite tying it up, the Wildcats opened the floodgates and rallied way ahead. Hobbton win dominating fashion, 22-6.

The first two innings were a battle between two team. At 1-1 the Gators fell apart as their the Wildcats managed to get on base in a close call. Hobbton snatched and piled on after a series of errors by the Gators. They got ahead after a walk that turned into stolen bases and a wild pitch that sent the runner home. The inning extended further after three more runs driven in, before Spring Creek closed it down. The Gators were in a precarious spot, trailing by four, 5-1.

Hobbton struggled in the following inning on the mound. The Wildcats walked five batters and Spring Creek’s bats got hot and drove in two runs. The inning ended with Hobbton falling back to even with the Gators at five all.

This didn’t last long as the bats stayed red hot for Hobbton and they went to work on the diamond. Bennett Darden hit a long ball that bounced over the center field fence sending him to second that sent a runner home. Ayden Grimes smacked a pitch to the shortstop. Grimes sprinted hard down the baseline and was called safe after the first baseman bobbled the throw. Darden made it home after the botch to bring them ahead by two.

It was getting out of hand for the Gators as more batters were making it to the bags. Riley Brewington stepped in the box and readied for the pitch. The clank of the bat was unmistakable, it was a great hit. The ball made a beeline to the gap between center and right. The Wildcats rushed around the bases, and Brewington added three RBIs to his stat sheet.

Spring Creek would only score one more run while Hobbton was blowing them up. At the bottom of the third, the Wildcats showed no signs of slowing down and the coaches met at home plate and shook hands. The game was called and Hobbton took the win, 22-6

Softball

Hobbton faced off against a team that put the hurt on them in their first game of the year, the Spring Creek Gators. The Wildcats have struggled this year, but came close to pulling off a comeback over the Gators. After an eventful final inning, Hobbton took the loss by just a run, 7-6.

With the game tied at 1-1 the Gators took off in the bottom of the second. Gracie Jones tried to control the game but Spring Creek was seeing crystal clear. The Gators bats went out after a high liner was sent to left field. She missed the catch and this resulted in extra bases sending the previous runner home. Another Gator smacked a shot rolling into right field which Hobbton turned to an out but another run strolled over the plate, quickly throwing Spring Creek ahead at 3-1.

The Lady Cats stiffened up and the infield made fundamentally sound fielding plays and throws to quickly turn off the Gator at bat. Unfortunately, Hobbton remained frozen at the plate taking two strikeouts and a weak grounder for an easy out at first.

The teams traded runs and at the start of the seventh, Hobbton was fighting hard and trailing by two. With the score 6-4, the Gators started off with an intentional walk to set up a double play. The game had taken its toll and fatigue was deeply rooted.

The pitch went way off mark sending the Cat catcher on the chase for the loose ball. The speedster managed to take two bags from the Gators, landing her at third. A sacrifice was made to drive in a run and put them ahead by three.

The Lady Cats walked another batter putting them in the pressure cooker. Spring Creek took the chance and stole a base putting the Gators in scoring position. Hobbton shut them down and had half a frame to right the ship and win.

Hobbton managed to put a runner on first, but it wasn’t looking good for the Lady Cats after that. It appeared they were going to leave one stranded and take the loss. Weak contact and a strikeout, quickly doused any hopes of a victory and put two outs on Hobbton’s tab. Katie Martin stepped into the box, poised to get the offense rolling. She slapped a grounder to the outfield and scrambled to first keeping the game alive. Martin earned a RBI with the hit and shrinking the deficit to two.

The next hit ended up in the shortstops glove. She sent some heat to first to end the game but the ball sailed high over the player’s head. This drove in another run and Spring Creek was sweating as their lead was slipping away with an out remaining. Some life returned to the dugout as Hobbton was one run away from tying it up with a runner on a base.

The last hit was weaker chooper to the pitcher who tossed it to first to end the game. Hobbton takes their third loss in a row

Soccer

The Lady Wildcats were licking their chops as the Gators came onto Al Britt Field after they handily beat them in their first row. The result remained the same as Spring Creek took another whooping at the hands of Hobbton, 8-0.

In the first half, the Wildcats handled the weak Gator advance putting them in deep. Hobbton tallied up four goals and Spring Creek could barely get past the midfield line. The Cats batted down most of the advances and those that broke through fell harmlessly out of bounds or back in Hobbton’s possession.

In the second half, Hobbton continued the pummeling of the Gators and the tempo remained the same. Spring Creek remained on one side of the field, their own, most of the evening. The Cats topped off the board and added four more goals and send everyone home early.

Hobbton dominates on their own turf against Spring Creek, 8-0

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports