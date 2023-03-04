Clinton’s Avellaneda becomes third soccer player to sign D1

Addiel Avellaneda with coaches and family at the signing.

Words from Coach Brad Spell in regards to Addiel Avellaneda, the soccer phenom who aided the Dark Horses to the state title match last year. On Wednesday Mar. 1, Addie, as he is known by his team, became the third player in Clinton High soccer to sign a D1 letter of intent. He will attend Gardner Webb University this fall to play soccer with the Bulldogs.

His contribution was felt by his second game when the Horses went to the pitch against Richland. In that game he shined, snagging the hat trick and two assists in their rout of the Wildcats.

Clinton played dominantly with the assistance of Avellaneda 25 total goals and 19 assists, keeping them on schedule and into the state playoffs.

“Without him, we don’t make the run we did.” Coach Brad Spell stated.

Avellaneda was known for his hard work and dedication to the craft. Footwork, positioning and drills were on his mind through the year.

“I remember one time when I was mowing the field. I saw Addie out there just practicing, by himself. Taking shots and dribbling.” Spell says with a smile to the audience.

This opportunity at D1 collegiate play hasn’t blurred reality for him.

“It definitely is a huge opportunity. I know I’ve accomplished a lot over my journey and it’s a daily grind. I know I still have a lot of work to do.” Addie comments.

Furthermore, he comments on making his family and community proud. Roots run deep for Addie as he elaborates.

“Forever grateful to the people that helped me along the way. I wanna continue to make these people proud. Representing my community, my family and my name.”

He will be majoring in computer science and has aspirations of becoming a software engineer after college.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @sampsonSports