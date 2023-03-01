Athletics icon, Clinton native Holland mourned upon his passing

Clinton native Terry Holland, an influential athletic director who was widely known for transforming the University of Virginia’s basketball program, had a storied career that spanned a lifetime. That dedication to sports began in Clinton as a triathlete for the Dark Horses, excelling on the hard court, where he would impact so many lives.

Holland passed away on Sunday at 80 years old after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday.

His prowess on the court came up from his time in Clinton. As a Dark Horse, he was lauded for his passion on the court and the gridiron. His skills aided Clinton basketball in reaching third place in the state tournament his junior year. This didn’t go unnoticed, in addition to All-County honors, the scholarships rolled in, including an offer from the South Carolina Gamecocks for football. Wilbur and William Faircloth, lifelong friends and fellow teammates, had a bount of stories of Holland’s athletic ability.

“He was great at football and basketball, could’ve went anywhere and played,” William said. “He was just selfless with the ball and the best player we had.”

“Terry was great at all the sports he played. He was a smart man and great friend who will be missed,” Wilbur said.

After graduation from high school, Holland enrolled at Davidson. The story goes, the coach of Davidson at the time allowed Holland to borrow his car to take his girl out and he’d stay with his mom, according to Wilbur. It turned out to be the turning point in his career as he accepted the offer. Terry brought his talent and tenacity to Davidson and elevated their program to its first nationally-ranked year.

As a coach, he brought Virginia to new heights during his 16 seasons, leading the team to 326 victories from 1974-90. Those Cavalier teams made nine NCAA Tournament appearances, two Final Fours, and won the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) championship and the ACC crown.

He’d take the role as athletic director of both schools, including his alma mater Davidson from 1990-94 and then Virginia from 1994-2001 before retiring.

That retirement was short-lived, however, with Holland accepting the role as athletic director for the ECU Pirates. Under his reign, the Pirates excelled and collected back-to-back Conference USA championships in 2008 and 2009.

Even with all of the accomplishments elsewhere, Holland always found time to come back to where it all began. Wilbur spoke of their annual visits to Raleigh and how he’d always be there.

Clinton alum Jim Darden recalls his mentorship that helped him grow into a better ball player. He graduated ahead of Darden, but still managed to come back and give him some pointers to the upcoming players in Clinton, foreshadowing a future in coaching.

“It was a real thrill to watch him play. I was only in the eighth grade but I remember watching those games growing up. He was a frequent visitor here in Clinton and he’d stop by the old high school and play pick-up games. He continued this as long as I could remember; he was a real gentleman.”

Holland’s career as a player and coach earned him a spot in the Sampson County Sports Hall of Fame in its inaugural year back in 2003. He never forgot where he came from and remained supportive of the newly instituted hall as well as the community.

“I arrived early to visit Terry. The Duke versus Virginia game was that week and I had tickets, figured I’d visit,” Darden said, recalling another story. “He was in the middle of a meeting with his coaches and he stopped it just so he could catch up with me. He remained every bit the gentleman I remembered from then.”

To a man, each person who spoke of Holland described a tenacity in athletics that was reflected in his character, a consummate professional and great friend among his peers, teammates and players. His life and friendships solidfied a legacy that will remain beloved here and beyond Sampson, they said.

Summed up eloquently by William Faircloth of Holland: “There was none better.”

