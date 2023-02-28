Softball coach Leigh Ann Smith points out a possible play to her runner and second base.

Spring sports are ramping up for the 2023 high school season. The Hobbton Wildcats begin their schedule March 1 traveling to Spring Creek and hosting Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday.

Baseball

After posting a mediocre 8-14 season and 4-6 in league play, Hobbton will be looking to improve this year. With the Wildcats returning 11 players including five seniors, they are poised with experience and playoff moxie as they are hoping for a successful year.

Assistant coach Josh Rackley commented, “Our expectations for this year are to improve from last year and continue to build upon our program.” The Wildcats also have 12 players on the JV team.

Soccer

Last year’s Lady Wildcats went on a tear on the pitch, raking in a 19-2-2 record overall. They placed second in the conference holding an 8-1-1. Their nine game win streak carried deep in the state playoffs. They’d arrive at the eastern regionals and competed against Woods Charter. Their streak came to an end, losing 5-0 and closing out their year. They’ll be looking to go deeper in the playoffs with numerous players returning, reinforcing their experience.

Soccer coach Eric McDonald said, “I have 17 players back with eight seniors.” He also has five new players to work into the team.

Softball

The Lady Wildcats had a down year, collecting a 5-13 overall but holding 3rd in league play at 5-3. Despite relatively strong play in conference, they fell in the first round of Carolina 1A tournament to their county rival, the Lady Spartans of Union.

Softball coach Leigh Ann Smith has her whole team from last year back plus enough new players to bring her roster up to 13. She has two freshmen and one junior who didn’t play last year.

“My emphasis early on is pitching and fielding. We have a great outfield and I feel we will be strong there,” commented Smith.

