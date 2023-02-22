Lady Crusaders fall in the first round of state play, Varsity boys make it to round two but fall to rival Fayetteville Academy to seal year.

Harrells varsity boys had a great run during the regular season, winning 16 straight. In league play however, they faltered, claiming only two victories in last six games. They finished out the year at 20-6. It was a back and forth season for the Lady Crusaders, but finished even at 10-10 and in conference play at 4-2.

Girls

The Ladies Crusaders had a season of ups and downs. Games that went completely sideways followed by contests of excellence and prime play.

In their first ten showings, they’d be dead even at 5-5. In the games they lost they were outscored 99 to 273. Out of those won, four of the five were separated by ten or less.

In their last eight, the Lady Crusaders split their last two non-conference foes and toppled their league, finishing out the season at 10-8.

They ran into a roadblock in the conference tournament, falling to Fayetteville Academy, whom they beat twice in the regular season. Those woes followed in the state playoffs, being defeated in round to the Epiphany Falcons by six, 46-40.

Boys

The Crusaders started the year off with a bang, toppling their competition in sixteen straight.

During this span, they put down their opponents 1,028 (64.25 ppg) to 629 (39.31 ppg).

In the final seven bouts, it was a different story. The powerhouse squad sputtered out with coming away with only two league wins and one straggling non-league opponent. They breached sixty points in a game only once in the tail end of the regular season and took four league defeats. The conference woes followed in the tournament as they were beat in their first game against fierce rival, the Cape Fear Hurricanes.

Determined, the Crusaders breezed past the first round of the state tournament over the Epiphany Falcons. Returning to their powerhouse form, they won 75-38.

Harrells faced off against their dreaded rival following the big win, the Fayetteville Academy Eagles. The Eagles proved to be the Crusaders kryptonite this year as they eliminated Harrells, 78-62.

Their squad was composed of some big scorers with their top three putting up well over 200 points. Leading the charge was their freshman shooting guard, Antonio McKoy who scored 434 points over the year. Dashaun McKoy was the other game changer who created plenty of opportunities in the paint, bringing down 213 rebounds. He also led in steals (79) and blocks (42). Zicareian Mcneil spread the ball around plenty and led in assists at 60.

