The Midway Middle Raiders invaded the Hobbton Middle Wildcats’ lair Thursday afternoon coming away with two wins. The Raider girls got a 35-17 win over the Lady Wildcats. The boys game ended 32-31, Midway.

Girls

The girls played a close game for three quarters. The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 9-0 lead on the Raiders early in the game. The Lady Raiders got their game together and finished the first quarter at 11-9. Scoring in the second quarter was fairly even with five points for the Raiders and four for the Wildcats for a 16-13 Raider lead at the break.

In the second half, the Lady Raiders opened up the game scoring nine points while allowing the Wildcat to pick up four for a 25-17 Raider margin. The Wildcats went cold in the final quarter while the Raiders got 10 points for the 35-17 final.

Ella Clark led the Raider scoring effort with 13 points. Kyleigh Stonerock followed with eight and Cailyn Hewlett had six.

For the Wildcats, Iliana Eason had five points. Zanna Hairr and Maddie Sinclair had four points each.

Boys

The nightcap was a barn burner the whole game. The Wildcat boys had a 9-8 lead after the first quarter. The Raiders upped the ante scoring 10 points in the second quarter for an 18-13 lead at the break.

The third quarter was a torrid effort on the part of both teams with the Wildcats outscoring the Raiders 10-5 to tie the game at 23. The fourth quarter was more of the same with the teams trading leads. With 30 seconds left, the Raiders had a four point advantage they managed to hold on to for the one point win.

Tanner Williams led the Raider scoring with 12 points. Wesley Tew had six and Harrison Honeycutt finished with four.

For the Wildcats, Richard Simpson had a game high 17 points. Adonis Burns finished with seven points and Zadein Enriquez had four.

