Lady Spartans take win; JV and Varsity boys trounced by Hobbton

Ashwad Wynn gets one of his two dunks scoring 10 points in the game.

Ariyona Spearman goes up over Ciara Bryant for two of her 15 points.

The Hobbton Wildcats hosted the Union Spartans Friday night and came away with two big wins and a loss. The JV’s and the boys won big with JV getting a 52-16 win and the varsity boys getting an 83-30 win. Union’s girls prevailed getting a 50-36 win over the Lady Wildcats.

Girls

The girls’ game started very competitive with Union getting out early. However, the Lady Wildcats pulled out an 11-7 lead over the Lady Spartans. The Wildcats’ fortunes turned down the Lady Spartans taking a 22-17 advantage to the locker room at the half time break.

Third quarter was close as well with the teams trading buckets. The Lady Spartans had a seven point advantage at 33-27. In the final frame, the Lady Spartans pulled away on the strength of Zadariyah Faison and Arizona Spearman, the leading scorers. The pulled away getting a 14 -point win at 50-36.

Faison led the scoring with 19 points. Spearman finished with 15 points. Katelyn Chestnut had eight points and Hailey King added five.

For the Wildcats, Ciara Bryant had half the Wildcats’ points finishing with 18 points. Gracie Barefoot had 10 points and Isabel Hepworth had five.

“First off, I want to congratulate Coach Thompson and his ladies,” commented Union coach Bryant Register. “It was a heck of a battle tonight. They are improving. He’s got them playing some really good basketball. I’m proud of our girls coming over here and getting a win. It was a battle all night long. We jumped out early, they got the momentum and got the lead. Then we got it back. The second half I’m just proud of the way we hung in there and battled. It’s good to get a win. Like I told them, we gotta come back Monday and work hard. We’ve got Neuse Charter Tuesday and we gotta be read for them.”

Hobbton coach Timothy Thompson commented, “I see a whole lot of improvement. It is still little small mistakes, too many turnovers, too many missed easy shots, layups and just losing composure in the game at the wrong time of the game. That’s stuff we can work on and get better.”

Boys

The Wildcats jumped out to a 10-0 lead with just over five minutes left in the first quarter led by Colby Weeks, Ashwad Wynn and Jameek Joyner. The Spartans managed to get their first score midway the first quarter. They continued to score at will with steals before the Spartans could get across mid-court. They had a 31-6 lead after the first quarter. The Wildcats held the Spartans in the second quarter finishing with 46-16 lead at halftime.

The Wildcats kept up the pressure playing the bench in the second half. They scored 23 points while the Spartans picked up 10 in the third quarter. The Wildcats continued the pressure picking up 13 points in the final frame while the Spartans got four.

Everybody on the Wildcat bench played and scored at least one point. The Wildcats had three players in double figures. Weeks led with 13 points, four steals and four assists. Wynn had five steals. Riley Brewington had 10 points each. Joyner and Riley Brewington had nine points each. Jaquan Chancy had eight Garrett Britt had seven and Greyson Tart had five. The Wildcats had 29 steals and 23 assists.

For the Spartans, Javion Faison had 14 points. Treyvon Chestnut had 10 points and Emmanuel Adams had five points.

“We came out with great energy,” commented Hobbton coach Aydan Tart. “I just hope we really learned from this game. We just keep getting better. We’ve got two bigs game next week we are really looking forward. to”

The Wildcat boys are 4-9 on the season and 1-2 in the conference. The Lady Cats are 1-12 on the season and 1-3 in the conference.

Union’s girls are 8-6 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Union boys continue to spiral downwards and sit at 1-13 overall and winless in conference play at 0-3.

The Spartans host Neuse Charter Tuesday and travel to Lakewood Friday. The Wildcats host North Duplin Tuesday and Rosewood Friday.

JV

Hobbton’s JV got a big win over Union. They jumped out to a 16 -4 first quarter lead. By By halftime they had a 28-4 lead keeping Union from scoring in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the Wildcats continued to score at will building a 46-11 lead at the end of three quarters. Union picked up five points in the final frame to finish down 36 points behind the Wildcats at 52-16.

John Wilkes led the Wildcats with 10 points. Joe Corbett had eight points and Dai’vian Murrell finished with seven points.

