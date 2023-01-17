Union handily wins; boys still looking for first win

On Jan. 11, the Union Spartans faced off against the Rosewood Eagles in conference play. The Lady Spartans saved Union from a sweep, crushing the Eagles 49-18. The boys were defeated soundly in both of their bouts with Rosewood.

Girls

The second game of the evening had Union and Rosewood ladies facing off on the court. In the first quarter, Union gave up the first point two after Rosewood drove in early in the game.

The Lady Spartans fired off with a three by Hailey King at the wing. Following that, Katelyn Chestnutt would hit a three from the same point. Cherokee West hit a jumper from mid-range and Ariyona Spearman would get an “and one” as she was fouled but made her layup. She would miss the free throw but made it up later on with a three from deep.

The Lady Eagles quickly closed the gap with two big threes to put them behind by three, with under a minute and a half of play left in the first. Union led entering the second, 13-10.

In the second, Rosewood started off the scoring with a quick strike layup to bring them within one. The Lady Spartans responded back with another three from Spearman. Union’s Hailey King would nail another three with Rosewood struggling to contain the Spartan advance.

At the halftime break, the Lady Spartans were in rhythm, doubling the opponent’s score at 28-14.

After the break, Union was holding steady keeping Rosewood back and King hit a three from the side. The Lady Eagles turned up the pressure and pressed up hard, shunting the Spartans before they could begin. It didn’t matter as Union kept finding room to maneuver.

Rosewood was helpless to stop Union as they continued to control the game and tempo. The Lady Eagles were floundering while the Spartans kept adding on. Union ahead at the end of the third, 39-17.

Chestnutt started off the fourth with a putback layup. Union kept the pedal on the metal, halfway through the final frame the Lady Spartans held the game in their hand putting Rosewood down by 30 with the score, 47-17.

At this point, Union pulled their starters and gave the second string some extra play time. The Lady Spartans crushed the Eagles in the fourth allowing a solitary point. Union walked away with the victory 49-18.

The Lady Spartans after this win are 7-5 and split the conference at 1-1, holding fifth place. They will be back in action on Tuesday Jan. 17 to take on the North Duplin Rebels (11-1). Game time is 6 p.m.

Boys

To cap off the evening, the Varsity boys from their respective side faced off to end the evening.

Union had kept up with Rosewood for the first two minutes of the game. The Eagles tried to make room but couldn’t with Jaivon Eason keeping the paint clear. Rosewood found their groove and hit the perimeter game. The Spartans overcompensated and left the paint wide open. Rosewood exploited the hole over and over until the whistle. Despite some strong play, Union couldn’t get any shot to fall and the Eagles were comfortably ahead by the end of the quarter at 23-9.

In the second, Union picked up the slack a bit but it just wasn’t working for them. The Eagles continued to dominate and add to their lead. Tempers flared on the court with the frustrated Spartans fighting to keep it close.

Union had left the paint wide open allowing for the Eagles to pick them apart point by point. Between the fouls and errant passes, by quarters end, the Eagles had mounted a comfortable lead ahead by 23. By halftime, Union had amassed nine fouls and trailed by thirty with the score, 48-18 Rosewood.

Rosewood continued to pick off the Spartans point by point in third and fourth quarter. Union would only score 17 more points in the second half and the Eagles walked away with the victory, 78-35.

Union is now 0-13 and remain winless in their conference, The Spartans still on the prowl for that elusive win will have an opportunity on Tuesday Jan. 17 against the North Duplin Rebels (5-8) at home. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

JV

In the first half, Union held their own. Rosewood led but the Spartans weren’t far behind. Around the end of the second, the Union defense showed signs of collapse with Rosewood scoring at will and fouls giving away possession. By halftime, Union had been outscored 24 to 10. The Eagles led at the break, 37-18.

Union managed to bring it closer in the second half, but it was too late. Rosewood couldn’t be stopped in the paint and they scored at will putting an insurmountable gap between them. The Spartans fell to the Eagles, 74-50 final Rosewood.

The Junior Spartans are also in the hunt for their first win of the season. They will be at home on Tuesday Jan. 17 to take on the North Duplin Rebels (12-1) at 4:30 p.m.

