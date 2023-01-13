On Tuesday Jan. 10 the Lakewood Leopards hosted their county neighbor the Union Spartans. The Lady Leopards managed to escape Union with a clutch performance in the final minute of the game, 50-47 the final score. It was a historic night for Union however, with Spartan Ariyona Spearman scored her 1,000th career point, the first time in over a decade for the school. Varsity and JV Spartans didn’t fare as well with the Leopards dominating them in both.

Girls

The Lady Spartans were poised to come onto the court to face off against the Lakewood Lady Leopards. In the first quarter, both teams took time to figure each other out. It was slow with both teams playing conservatively.

Things kicked up in the second with the Leopards and the Spartans going up and down the court as their offenses had warmed up. Back and forth they scored but Lakewood held the advantage over Union keeping the lead for the entire first half. At halftime, the Leopards led by three, 19-16.

After the break, these evenly matched teams continued the intensity on the court. The Lady Spartans fought hard and kept Lakewood within reach. The Lady Leopards however took root and held the line keeping Union away from lead extending their lead only by one. The two teams were locked in fierce competition, ahead by four, Lakewood entered the final frame, 31-27.

Union battled hard and took the lead at 33-31. The next point Union scored marked the 1,000th point for the Junior Ariyona Spearman. Spearman kept the Spartans close with two clutch three pointers from beyond the perimeter. With 38 seconds left, Lakewood barely hanging on, 47-45.

Spearman tied the game up after two free throws to make it 47 all. With 7 seconds on the clock, a holding foul was called against Union, giving Lakewood two shots from the courtesy line. Lakewood came in clutch and drilled one of two shots to bring them ahead 48-47. A botched throw in pass, would cement the inevitable with Lakewood snatching the ball and hitting a wide open layup to make it 50-47 and that’s where it would end. The Lady Leopards came in clutch and escaped the Spartans, 50-47.

The Lady Leopards with this win are now even at 6-6 and take their first conference game on the year at 1-0. They are on the road on Friday Jan. 13 to face off against the North Duplin Lady Rebels 7-1. Game time is 6 p.m.

The Lady Spartans fall to 6-5 and lose their first conference game of the year at 0-1. However, on a high note, Ariyona Spearman hit a major milestone in her career with her scoring her 1,000th point. This hasn’t been seen in over a decade for the school. They are at home on Thursday Jan. 12 to defend their court against the Rosewood Lady Eagles (0-10). Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Boys

In the final game of the evening, the boys teams were up next. Union came onto the court looking for their first win. Unfortunately, it was much of the same for the Spartans. Lakewood took a minute to warm up and they allowed the first score. After this, the Leopards unloaded a barrage of offense and snuffed out any chance of Union adding to the board.

The second quarter came around and Union’s struggles had just begun. It was another blowout performance for Lakewood as they scored at whim. The Spartans offense was nonexistent in the first half, mustering up just over double digits with 12 points. The Leopards had pummeled Union and entering halftime, Lakewood held the lead, 45-12.

In the second half, Lakewood began swapping out starter for the backups for reps. Even with the second string holding the line in the back half of the game, Union still could barely put up any offense, scoring seven in the third and ten in the fourth. The Leopards beatdown the Spartans and handedly took the win, 72-29.

Lakewood ascends to 4-8 and start off league play right with their first win at 1-0 in conference. They are slated to take on the North Duplin Rebels on the road. The game is set for Friday Jan. 13, time set for 7:30 p.m.

Union falls to 0-11 after their loss. They will have another opportunity to defend their home court on Tuesday Jan. 17, game time is 7:30 p.m.

JV

The Junior Spartans of Union struggled early on against Lakewood’s Junior Leopards. Halfway through the first, Lakewood took off putting up eight while holding Union to nothing. Entering the second quarter, the Spartans remained scoreless with Lakewood added 15 to the board.

It wasn’t until the second when the Spartans put up their first points on the board in the form of free throws. By the quarter’s end the Leopards had their prey right where they wanted them. Lakewood led, 36-2.

The second half was no better for Union as the Leopards mauling continued for the remainder of the game. Lakewood’s offense overpowered the Spartans and the game came to an end. The Leopards sent Union home in defeat, 57-7.

The Junior Leopards climb above even at 6-5, while taking their first conference win 1-0. They will be back in action and on the road, on Friday Jan. 13 to face off against the North Duplin Junior Rebels (9-1). Game is set for 4:30 p.m.

The Junior Spartans take their tenth consecutive loss and first conference loss at 0-1. They are set to play against the Rosewood Junior Eagles at home on Jan. 12, game set for 4:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]