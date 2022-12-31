Hawks sweep Clinton in girls and boys division to take Christmas Classic Crown

Girls

The championship match for the Fox/Horne Christmas Classic girls division was between the Clinton Lady Horses and the Triton Lady Hawks. Clinton would fall short and fall to Triton, 58-32.

The first quarter was a decent showing between the two squads. Brittany Blackburn put up eight of nine points Clinton scored this frame, of those came from beyond the perimeter. Despite this, the Lady Hawks outscored them and entered the second up by four, 13-9.

The next quarter was vastly different with the Lady Horses beatdown by ten. Clinton could only muster eight points, scored by Tara Joyner and Blackburn. The Lady Hawks scored 18 points as they quickly put Clinton in a deep hole at halftime, 31-17.

After halftime, the Lady Horses picked up the pace and everyone put effort on the court. Triton would put 11 to Clinton’s 13 and still retain their lead going into the final quarter of play, 42-30.

Twelve points in the red, Clinton looked poised for a comeback after their decent showing in the third. It was quite the opposite however, it was a complete collapse. The Lady Horses floundered around on the court as baskets were missed, rebounds uncontested and poor passing led to the Lady Hawks blazing the trail to victory. Triton put up 16 points while Clinton scored an anemic two.

Triton took the crown at the Fox/Horne Christmas Classic with the final score, 58-32

Clinton now sits at 7-3 on the year and returns to basketball action on Jan. 3. They take to the road to face off against the East Bladen Lady Eagles (8-2).

Boys

The Dark Horses of Clinton faced off against the Triton Hawks for the last game of the tournament. They would never come close as Triton beat down the Horses, 77-49.

The first quarter was devastating to Clinton to say the least. Triton scampered up and down the court practically unopposed, scoring 23 points. Dark Horse Cashmon Edwards scores from the perimeter and that was all they could get from the stingy Hawk defense, putting them in deep after the first 23-3

The second quarter saw more production on the Clinton side as they were able to reach double digit scoring. Walker Spell nailed a three while Josiah McLaurin scored six points to aid in their 17 point quarter. Triton never slowed however and still managed to score 20, keeping Clinton out of reach. The score at halftime was 43-20.

In the third, the Dark Horses showed signs of life hitting 5 shots from the perimeter. Spell and TK Raynor hitting two three’s each. Despite this, their loose defense allowed the Hawks to maintain their significant advantage as they put up 16 to Clinton’s 17. Entering the final frame, the Dark Horses still had a mountain to climb to get back into it, 59-37.

Clinton struggled still in the fourth and were unable to catch the runaway train that was the Hawks. The Dark Horses remained competitive but couldn’t close the door on Triton. Jaymon Bryant sunk two shots from beyond the perimeter and a free throw and that was the bulk of the Dark Horse offense. Triton ran away with the game and earned the Fox/Horne Christmas Classic crown with the final score, 77-49.

The Dark Horses fall to 3-7 on the year and are set to return to action on Jan. 3. They will be on the road to take on the East Bladen Eagles (9-1).

