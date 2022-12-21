JV loses late in game, Harrells varsity extends streak to 12 with win over Bulldogs

The Harrells Crusaders hosted the Berean Baptist Bulldogs on Dec. 19. They would split the series with JV taking a loss, while the Varsity squad reaches 12-0.

JV

In the first quarter, Harrells (3-5) and Berean (2-4) battled hard for supremacy on the court. The rock was passed around the court by the Junior Crusaders allowing for a spread of scoring to propel them ahead. The Junior Dogs stayed the course and managed to keep up separated by only five at the end of the first, 15-10.

Following the first quarter, Harrells found themselves lacking in the offense department as they could muster up five points through the round. Berean remained consistent put up another ten points to tie up the game going into halftime. The Crusaders were deadlocked at the break, 20 all.

Harrells fought hard in the third but couldn’t finish drives to the net. Berean Baptist took the lead early in the third and never looked back. Harrells remained on their tail and the Bulldogs showed a little weakness. The Crusaders trailed by seven entering the final quarter, 33-26.

To begin the fourth, a fired up Crusader squad sprinted down the court. They’d close the gap with two big layups from Williford Bullard. However, the Bulldogs stayed the course and hit a big three pointer to deflate the Crusader spirit. They’d follow that up with a quick score off a fastbreak to give them a nine point lead, 41-32.

You could see the game begin to spiral out of control for the Crusaders, as seemingly good shots would roll around and fall off the rim. Nothing seemed to fall through the hoop for the Junior Crusaders. Though they closed the gaps, those few bounces that didn’t go their was what separated them in the fourth. Harrells took the loss on the chin against the Berean Baptist Bulldogs, 47-39.

The Junior Crusaders up and down year continues going into the holiday break with a loss. Their record as of this writing stands at 3-6 now. They will be back in action after the holidays on Jan. 3 against the Rocky Mount Eagles.

Varsity

It was an unusually slow first quarter for the Crusaders against the Berean Baptist Bulldogs. Harrells crept into the game initially putting up five points in the first three minutes of play. The Bulldogs scored to make it 5-2, from there the Crusaders went on a scoring frenzy for the final two minutes of the quarter. Berean couldn’t slow the onslaught and quickly fell behind. Harrells entered into the second with a ten point lead, 12-2.

In the second, the Crusaders continued to beat down the Bulldogs. Berean had been smothered for a majority of the quarter as they hadn’t scored since early in the first quarter. Harrells allowed a score halfway through the second and Samiir Gibbs hit a three from the corner to double their lead, 26-5. This ignited another point surge for Harrells as they quickly put up nine more points before the first half came to a close. By halftime, Harrells was in full control and walked to the locker room ahead by 26 with the score, 35-9.

The third quarter was much the same as Harrells continued to press up court and score at will. At the two minute mark, the mercy clock was activated as the Bulldogs were clearly outmatched, the score was 55-14.

In the final quarter it was apparent that there was no coming back for the Bulldogs. Most of the starters were pulled after the first two minutes and from there it was allowing some of the junior players some reps. Berean managed to put a few points on the board to make it respectable, but ultimately traveled home with a loss in the column. The final score was 62-37.

The offensive engine was run by Antonio and DaShawn McKoy and Zicarean McNeil. D. McKoy led the team in points that evening at 14 with A. McKoy and McNeil tying each other putting up 12 points.

They will take on the Falcon Christian Warriors (8-1) on Tuesday Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.

