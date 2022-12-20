Basketball kicks off again the day after Christmas with the Fox/Horne Christmas Classic. The tournament will be held at the Sampson Middle School.

Boys and girls will be represented at this event. The schools participating are Clinton, Falcon, North Brunswick, Triton and Union. The tournament will be an all day affair with four games played each day on December 26th and 27th. North Brunswick is participating in the girls division only, while Falcon Christian will be participating only in the boys division.

Clinton Dark Horses (2-6) boys are slated to take on their county neighbor the Union Spartans (0-7) for the last match on the first day of the event at 8 p.m. Clinton, thus far, has put up 351 points to Union’s 211. In addition to low scoring, the Spartans have allowed 528 on their net this year. The Dark Horses aren’t far behind in regards to allowing points as they are behind them by less than 100 as they sit at 451 baskets allowed. The Triton Hawks (5-4) and the Falcon Warriors (9-1) are set to face off at 4 p.m. The Hawks will have their hands full for their first match with the Warriors losing only once so far and have been a menace at the net, putting up 721 in their first ten games

In the ladies division, Clinton Lady Horses (6-2) will battle it out against the North Brunswick Lady Scorpions (2-5) at 6 p.m. The Lady Scorpions will have their work cut out for them. Their point total on the year equals out to 219, while Clinton holds a 383 total thus far. The Lady Spartans (5-2) will take on a high scoring opponent the Triton Lady Hawks (5-4). As of this writing, Triton has scored 496 points compared to Union’s 337.

Come out and enjoy some basketball post the holidays! Tickets are available and for sale for eight dollars.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]