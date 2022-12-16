Lakewood falls to Midway 49-44

The Raider and Leopard boys went head-to-head in Tuesday night’s late game, squaring off for the second time this season. Midway defeated Lakewood by a large margin in the first meeting, but this time things were much, much closer. Still in the end, it was the Raiders that escaped with the victory, winning 49-44 to improve their record.

The first quarter was a low-scoring battle, with missed shots and empty possessions being the theme of the game. The teams were fairly even most of the way but Midway had the early advantage, leading 10-7 after one quarter of play.

Lakewood’s Cameron Williams heated up in the second quarter and helped the Leopards hit a 6-0 run to lead 13-10. This forced a Midway timeout as the Raiders looked to stop the run. Out of the break, the Leopards made it eight in a row and ran their lead to 15-10. Tripp Westbrook finally got Midway’s first goal of the quarter at the 4:30 mark, bringing the tally to 15-12. Then like a pendulum, momentum swung the other way when the Raiders hit a spurt and reclaimed the lead, going back ahead 18-16 at the 1:33 mark. Midway got their lead back to as much as 22-18 but Nakai Owens hit a 3-ball for Lakewood just before the buzzer, making it 22-21 at the half.

The game remained a dead-heat in the third quarter and the lead exchanged a few times. It wasn’t a very high-scoring quarter but Lakewood did gain the upper hand, tying the game up at 31-31 headed to the fourth quarter.

Westbrook kicked off the final frame by hitting a three-pointer, putting the Raiders back out in front at 34-31. A few moments later, Jack Hazelbeck got a 3-ball of his own, surging Midway to a 37-31 lead and forcing a Leopards timeout. Lakewood, though, kept clawing. They reeled Midway back in, hitting a 9-3 run to tie the game back up at 40-40. Hazelbeck, though, connected on back-to-back threes for the Raiders and the lead was 43-40 with 2:00 to go. Jamir McCrae, Monday night’s hero against Harnett Central, then hit an and-1 and put the Midway lead back to 46-40 with 1:35 to go. Down the stretch, Lakewood got back to within three to make things interesting, but a late pair of free throws by the Raiders lifted them to the 49-44 victory.

For Lakewood, Williams had a game-high 15 points. He was followed by Shamell Little with eight points and Bobby Henry, Kristofer Robinson, and Nakai Owens all with five points. Demarion Eason had four points, and Tony Freeman had two points.

Midway was led by Hazelbeck with 14 points, followed by Westbrook with 12, and McCrae with 11 points.

With the win, Midway is now 6-1 overall. For Lakewood, they drop to 2-5 overall.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]